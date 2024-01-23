No politician is our savior. Donald Trump does not represent Jesus.

April 22, 2022; Hilliard, Ohio, USA; Students work on an occupational therapy activity in a hallway at Hilliard City Schools Preschool on Friday. An expansion to the school will add eight classrooms and much-needed space for 60 more students. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

I am shaking

Re "Can cash get kids to attend school?," Jan. 17: Let’s make America great again by making parents accountable again.

The article about paying kids to go to school has me utterly shaking my head in disbelief. We’re actually considering bribing kids to go to school.

What a concept to initiate kindergarteners into school. Versus instituting right and wrong, morals and values, and the educational structure that everyone goes through. Parents are supposed to be accountable for their kids until 18.

Cash rewards for going to school? Why would anyone think taxpayers should do that?

Hold them accountable, fine or charge them and maybe we could also alleviate all these 11 to 15-year-olds that keep stealing cars and being involved in gun violence.

How do you not know where your 13-year-old is at 2 a.m. or that they have access to a gun? Still shaking my head.

Sheri Pierce, Columbus

No politician is our savior

Donald Trump tosses a MAGA hat into the crowd, during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, on Aug. 12, 2023. Trump signaled that he was looking past his leading rival, Ron DeSantis, on Saturday as the two candidates converged at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. But his campaign team took every opportunity to needle the Florida governor. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

In Iowa, some evangelicals decided that being aligned with a person who is an arrogant liar, a sexual abuser, and adulterer, and who tried to overthrow a free and fair election is more important than following the tenets of the Scripture.

This support is so strong that many people now equate the MAGA movement and evangelicalism.

This is wrong.

David in Psalm 101 wrote, "no one who utters lies shall continue before my eyes."

If we say that we follow Jesus, we need to distinguish ourselves from those who lie and do other evil.

Of course, no politician is innocent, but we should not associate Jesus with any politician or have Him dragged down by politics.

No politician is our savior, especially one whose character is as far from Jesus' as the current Republican front runner.

Mark Watkins, Columbus

We couldn’t have done it without you

The Salvation Army in Central Ohio would like to extend its gratitude to the central Ohio community for its generosity and support during the holiday season as well as throughout 2023.

With your help, we were able to accomplish the following:

18,130 individuals were served, including children, individuals, families, and seniors

Nearly 5,000 families received a Red Box filled with dinner and breakfast items for Christmas meals

10,362 children received gifts for Christmas morning

33,249 total gifts were distributed

1,598 volunteers donated their time for Christmas Cheer distribution

Bell ringer volunteers and Red Kettle donors helped raise $419,440

We also saw robust participation in our Red Box campaign; however, the need is still great. Our community faced many hardships last year, but together; we were able to rise to the challenge. As the holiday season closes, we would like to say, “thank you."

The Salvation Army in Central Ohio not only serves individuals, seniors, and families during Christmas, but we extend help and hope to those in need 365 days a year. The need for safe, affordable housing, especially during the winter season is on the rise. Utility and food assistance are requested daily, especially as energy and food costs exponentially increase. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Your generous donations and support continue to provide help to our vulnerable neighbors.

Major Tricia and Captain Jim Brennan, Salvation Army in Central Ohio Area

