No Powerball winner after last 33 drawings: Jackpot soars

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Maybe next year… or in that case tomorrow you can take another chance at becoming a billionaire, or close to it.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, which means Monday’s drawing on New Year’s Day will be worth $810 million.

The estimated cash value for the January 1 drawing is $408.9 million, according to the lottery.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were:

10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and Powerball 7. The Power Play is 4X.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, the Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, but we can dream.

