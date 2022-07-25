No prison for Bob Morgan in plea, but charged $16M in restitution

Having once been accused of mortgage fraud reaching upward of $500 million, prominent regional developer Robert "Bob" Morgan was sentenced Friday to no jail time and no federal parole.

He was also ordered to pay more than $16 million in restitution to resolve the civil and criminal charges against him.

The culmination of what was once touted as one of the region's largest ever mortgage fraud prosecutions ended with far more questions than answers. Prominent among those questions is: Were serious crimes committed, and, if so, by who?

Morgan and three co-defendants, including his son, were originally accused of swindling banks by falsifying information that secured loans far greater than would otherwise have been given. All three co-defendants pleaded guilty to much lesser fraud-related crimes and their pleas helped ensure they would not be incarcerated.

Morgan developed and purchased apartment buildings across the state and elsewhere, and also was heavily involved with commercial projects in Rochester before his arrest.

Robert Morgan heads into federal court in Rochester, April 12, 2022.

Morgan's son, Todd Morgan, who had been a project manager for the family commercial development companies, also was sentenced Friday and will serve no time. He admitted to submitting false information for a construction loan.

The criminal case was upended by questionable conduct by prosecutors, who did not turn over evidence to the defense and did not conduct a thorough review of digital proof seized in searches of Morgan's computers. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford once dismissed the indictment against the four, while allowing them to be indicted again.

Defense attorneys ultimately challenged the second indictment, alleging prosecutorial misconduct with the withholding of proof. While Wolford determined that the missteps in the first indictment were not willful, she said in court last week that she was growing more persuaded that there may have been prosecutorial misconduct with the investigation.

A hearing was scheduled about prosecutorial actions earlier this year when federal authorities decided to resolve the case with the plea agreements.

Morgan was also targeted by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged he was on the cusp of a Ponzi scheme as he tried to repay developers who provided money for his projects. Morgan has since repaid almost $66 million to the investors, the total amount owed.

There has been no record that the investors had complained to the SEC.

Ultimately, Morgan pleaded guilty to malfeasance with a single loan.

Todd Morgan enters federal court in Buffalo with his attorney David Rothenberg before being charged with fraud.

"In September 2016, Morgan, along with one or more co-conspirators, caused ESL Federal Credit Union to issue a construction loan based on inaccurate information regarding the construction contract price," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Morgan saw and was aware of documents reflecting inaccurate information and agreed, along with one or more co-conspirators, for that information to be submitted to ESL to obtain a larger amount of the construction loan than what would have otherwise been supported by the actual figures."

Morgan has repaid that loan as well.

Wolford had planned to continue an investigation into whether there was prosecutorial misconduct, but determined last week that any investigation would be handled internally at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors filed papers under seal about the allegations of misconduct. Wolford last week denied requests, including one from the Democrat and Chronicle, to unseal those papers.

"Based on the sealed submission from the government, the Court is confident that United States Attorney (Trini) Ross and her leadership team are aware of and appreciate the seriousness of the allegations that have been made in this case," she wrote. "Moreover, the Court has every expectation that the Department of Justice will take the necessary steps to investigate the allegations and ensure that any necessary remedial actions are taken to address those issues."

