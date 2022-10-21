No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9

1
·1 min read

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won't serve any prison time for her 2017 death.

A Lake County judge sentenced Eric S. Hummel, 38, on Thursday to one year to be served in the county’s community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation.

Judge Natalie Bokota accepted the Hobart man's guilty plea to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel's death, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Prosecutors had sought an 8 1/2-year prison sentence for Hummel, but Bokota she said she agreed with Hummel’s attorneys that incarcerating him would result in further trauma to his boys.

According to court records, Hummel said he was showing a handgun to his sons and telling them to never play with it “because it can kill someone” when he accidentally shot and killed his daughter.

Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

He admitted in his plea agreement that he was talking to his sons about gun safety in a bedroom of his Hobart home in June 2017, when he pointed a handgun at the boys and pulled the trigger.

The handgun did not expel a projectile at that point, but pulling the trigger caused the firing pin to become engaged, according to court records.

When Olivia joined her siblings and father in the bedroom, Hummel pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger. She suffered a gunshot wound to her head and died at a hospital.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Meloni steeped herself in far-right ideology as teen

    Her heart steeped in far-right tenets, as a young teen Giorgia Meloni embarked on an ideological quest that has propelled her — 30 years later — to the height of government power. The Sept. 25 election victory of Brothers of Italy, a fast-growing, nationalist party with neo-fascist roots that she helped create a decade ago, gave Meloni a springboard into the Italian premiership. Scrappy and plain-talking, Meloni, 45, stands out in the clubby world of Italian politics, which is dominated by men and characterized by decades of unkept promises.

  • OnlyFans model jailed for life for break-up murder row

    Abigail White, 24, stabbed Bradley Lewis, 22, after he told her he wanted to break up with her.

  • White House in talks with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran - CNN

    The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms. The Islamic Republic has been engulfed by protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. The U.S. Treasury Department last month said that some satellite internet equipment can be exported to Iran, suggesting that the company may not need a license to provide satellite broadband service in the country.

  • Bodies of civilians killed during occupation still being found in Kyiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 21:13 A body of another civilian, who was killed in spring during the Russian occupation, was found in Kyiv Oblast. Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, on Telegram Quote: "A body of another civilian killed during the occupation was found near Mykahilivka-Rubezhivka [village].

  • Rock carvings found in Iraq's Mosul under monument ISIS destroyed

    Ancient rock carvings that are believed to be more than 2,700 years old have been unearthed by a team of archaeologists in Iraq's northern city of Mosul.

  • Appeals court orders Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia election probe

    A federal appeals court ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a Georgia grand jury examining possible 2020 election interference.

  • Stitt's false claim about Oklahoma's crime rate a key moment during governor's debate

    The governor falsely claimed Oklahoma's crime rate was better than other states, saying Oklahomans don't believe the stats.

  • Experts point out how PrivatBank cases show gaps in Ukrainian judicial system

    Ukraine’s judicial system remains one of the most unreformed state institutions. Courts continue to work wonders even during wartime. The court proceedings against PrivatBank are one of the most high-profile stories.

  • Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

    The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet's oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. “What we are trying to do is really create a circular economy for plastics because we think it is the most viable option for keeping plastic out of the environment,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of the plastics division at the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies. ExxonMobil, New Hope Energy, Nexus Circular, Eastman, Encina and other companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants.

  • ‘They Only Searched the Back’: Family of Princeton Student Found Dead After Being Missing for Days Says There’s Not Enough Attention from School Officials, Local Authorities

    An Ivy League community is grieving after the body of one of the students, who went missing over the weekend, has been discovered by authorities. […]

  • Haggis' defense eyes accuser's emails at rape lawsuit trial

    Filmmaker Paul Haggis’ defense sought Friday to undermine the credibility of a publicist who accused him of rape, with his attorneys suggesting a whiff of romantic interest in communications that his accuser says were just professionally friendly gestures. Cross-examining Haleigh Breest at the trial of her rape lawsuit, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked about her definition of flirtation, her emails regarding Haggis, even her penchant for exclamation points and signing emails with a warm “xx" or similar. “For the most part,” Breest said.

  • Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

    Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots. The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing.

  • Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'

    After her breast cancer diagnosis, Ellyn Winters opened up to PEOPLE about not being ashamed of her body after her double mastectomy and opting for a less common form of breast reconstruction

  • DeSantis’ push to crack down on voter fraud faces an early loss

    Ruling could impact 19 remaining cases involving those arrested as part of administration's voter fraud crackdown.

  • Prosecutors: Inmate beat prison guard Matthew Tidman in attempt to return to Virginia

    Roy Booth Jr., 40, is accused of beating Matthew Tidman several times with a metal bar Aug. 31 at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley.

  • US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

    The White House said Thursday that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's power stations and other key infrastructure, claiming it has troubling evidence of Tehran's deepening role assisting Russia as it exacts suffering on Ukrainian civilians just as the cold weather sets in. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Twins suffered horrific abuse, including having to drink own urine before escaping Texas home, neighbor says

    A teen brother and sister whose escape from a Texas home was seen on chilling doorbell camera footage were allegedly handcuffed, zip-tied naked and forced to drink their own urine.

  • Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people

    The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.

  • Michigan man gets life in rape of Texas girl after he removed her braces with pliers

    A Michigan man stalked a 14-year-old Texas girl before he brought her to his home and repeatedly raped her, according to federal authorities.