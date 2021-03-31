No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that was mailed earlier in the year to the home of Chris Ingalls, an investigative reporter with KING-TV during a news conference in Seattle. A federal judge declined to impose prison time Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on a former member of a neo-Nazi ring that made threats against journalists, finding that the 21-year-old, who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators, had already suffered enough in his young life. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
GENE JOHNSON
·5 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge declined to impose prison time Wednesday on a former member of a neo-Nazi ring that threatened journalists, finding that the 21-year-old — who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators — had already suffered enough in his young life.

Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged in early 2020 along with three other members of the Atomwaffen Division, a white supremacist group.

Investigators said they left or attempted to leave Swastika-laden posters with messages like “You have been visited by your local Nazis” at the homes of journalists in Florida, Arizona and Washington state.

Parker-Dipeppe pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to mail threatening communications and to commit cyberstalking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods acknowledged his troubled childhood, but sought a prison term of 16 months, writing in a sentencing memo that Parker-Dipeppe “instilled terror in his victims and contributed to the wide sense of fear and unease that many groups in this country understandably feel.”

Parker-Dipeppe's attorney, Peter Mazzone, said prison would be devastating for his client, who suffered abuse from an unaccepting father, from an alcoholic stepfather and from school bullies who tormented him.

Parker-Dipeppe, who goes by Tyler, had known since age 5, when he was growing up in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, that he wanted to be a boy, but his father threw away the “boy clothes” his mother bought him and physically abused him, including choking him, Mazzone wrote in a sentencing memo.

In his early teens, his high school failed to protect him from incessant bullying and eventually paid $50,000 to settle a lawsuit he brought.

He moved to Florida to live with his mother and her husband, who one day came home drunk and beat him severely, breaking his front tooth and smashing his head against the driveway.

“This led him to just seek acceptance, and unfortunately he found it from these knuckleheads,” Mazzone said, referring to the group of about 10 boys, mostly 15 and 16 years old, who made up the Florida Atomwaffen cell.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour in Seattle agreed during a virtual court hearing Wednesday, sentencing Parker-Dipeppe to time served after Parker-Dipeppe tearfully apologized for his actions.

Coughenour said he struggled with his decision because he was mindful of the fear and suffering such harassment can instill. But he added: “None of us have suffered the difficult situation this defendant has endured as a result of his gender identity confusion. ... Enough’s enough.”

More than a dozen people linked to Atomwaffen or an offshoot called Feuerkrieg Division have been charged with crimes in federal court since the group’s formation in 2016.

Atomwaffen has been linked to several killings, including the May 2017 shooting deaths of two men at an apartment in Tampa, Florida, and the January 2018 killing of a University of Pennsylvania student in California.

Parker-Dipeppe was a low-level part of the conspiracy, which authorities have said was planned by Cameron Brandon Shea, of Redmond, Washington, and Kaleb J. Cole, who moved from Seattle to Texas after Seattle police seized his guns in 2019 under an “extreme risk protection order” that suggested he was planning a race war. Cole is due to face trial in September, and Shea is scheduled to plead guilty next week.

They recruited other Atomwaffen members, including the Florida cell, to participate in a coordinated campaign to threaten journalists in retaliation for negative media coverage of the organization, prosecutors have said.

Parker-Dipeppe was the only one in Florida with a car, and he and another member drove to St. Petersburg and affixed a poster to a home where they believed a news reporter lived. It was the wrong address; instead, a Black woman lived there with her father and her child.

The same day, Atomwaffen members sent or delivered posters to the homes of reporters or activists in Washington state and Arizona, including Chris Ingalls, a journalist at Seattle's KING-TV who had reported on the group.

“Even though the FBI says Parker-Dipeppe was a low level player in this plot, he was part of a terrifying crime that my family and other victims live with to this day,” Ingalls said in a text message Wednesday. “I’m satisfied with the justice system’s handling of this case and I take Parker-Dipeppe at his word that he is truly remorseful.”

Parker-Dipeppe confessed his involvement in Atomwaffen to his mother soon after delivering the poster, afraid that the group would learn that he was transgender. She persuaded him to tell Shea the truth. He did, was immediately kicked out of Atomwaffen and still fears retaliation, his attorney said.

Parker-Dipeppe was the only person from the Florida cell charged in state or federal court. He spent about a month in custody before being released pending trial. While out, he has made great progress in therapy, obtained a job and married a supportive woman, Mazzone said.

The judge’s decision not to incarcerate Parker-Dipeppe comes amid growing efforts to recognize transgendered people, including advocates’ celebration of Wednesday as International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The first member of the conspiracy to be sentenced was Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queen Creek, Arizona, who affixed one of the posters on the bedroom window of a Jewish journalist. The poster included the journalist’s name and home address. Coughenour sentenced Garza to 16 months, roughly half the time sought by prosecutors.

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker: GOP is no longer the party of Wall Street

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host on the direction of the Republican party post-Trump

  • Deliver Us The Moon (Ps5 Announcement Trailer)

    Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.

  • Is Harden a legit MVP candidate? Is Denver the best in the West?

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill to take stock of the league one week after the trade deadline.

  • Amazon Makes a Big Bet on Space

    In partnership with venture firm Seraphim Capital, Amazon-based Amazon Web Services launched the Amazon AWS Space Accelerator to encourage "technical and commercial milestones by leveraging...

  • David Eigenberg Just Revealed If He's Returning for the Sex and the City Reboot

    Cynthia Nixon's SATC husband David Eigenberg shares update about the upcoming HBO Max revival and if he'll be a part of it!

  • I had COVID-19 — here's how Walmart's new delivery service helped me get through it

    When I could not leave the house, Walmart+ saved the day.

  • Democrats should settle for baby steps on gun control. It can only help them | Opinion

    Sometime this spring, in an attempt to do something — anything — on gun control, the U.S. Senate will revive a bill that would require people who buy guns from unlicensed dealers to undergo federal background checks, closing a gap often called the “gun show loophole.”

  • Piers Morgan Is Irreplaceable On ‘Good Morning Britain’, Says ITV Television Chief Kevin Lygo

    EXCLUSIVE: ITV’s television chief Kevin Lygo has said that Piers Morgan will be impossible to replace on Good Morning Britain after the presenter exited the show in a firestorm over his Meghan Markle tirade. In his first comments since Morgan explosively quit last month, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment told Deadline that Good […]

  • Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US

    German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

  • Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

    Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan. Voting rights advocates have also warned that the provision, part of sweeping voting restrictions signed into law last week by Governor Brian Kemp, targets Democratic bastions such as Atlanta's Fulton County that helped deliver the party control of the White House and Congress in recent elections. Months after former Republican President Donald Trump falsely claimed voter fraud in the 2020 elections, Republican backers say Georgia's law is needed to restore confidence in election integrity.

  • Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

    A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting. David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.

  • Sarah Palin says she has 'bizarre' COVID-19 symptoms and urges Americans to wear masks

    This comes just a few months after Palin campaigned for the GOP in Georgia alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an anti-masker and QAnon promoter.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi faces 14 years in prison as junta charges her with violating national secrets act

    Myanmar’s detained civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets act, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years, her lawyer confirmed on Thursday. Ms Suu Kyi, three cabinet ministers and her Australian economics adviser, Professor Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in Yangon, but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he only learned of the charge – the military’s most serious accusation against her to date – two days ago. The junta had earlier accused the democratically-elected leader of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and breaching Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi has been in custody since the military coup on February 1 but is reportedly in good health. More than 530 protesters have been killed during a violent security force crackdown on opponents. The UK widened its sanctions on Thursday to include the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate with close links to the junta.

  • 'How Can We Grapple with the Incomprehensible?': What Colo. Governor Is Thinking About After Boulder Massacre

    In the wake of the King Soopers shooting, Gov. Jared Polis says he's "just trying to console the state" during a moment "that makes no sense to anybody"

  • Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians

    The Biden administration is quietly ramping up assistance to the Palestinians after former President Donald Trump cut off nearly all aid. Since taking office with a pledge to reverse many of Trump's Israeli-Palestinian decisions, the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized. The administration announced last Thursday that it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Ken Burns: People are making lots of money off ‘the big lie’ of US election fraud

    Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump and his allies have damaged the country by promoting the "big lie" of widespread election fraud — and worse yet, they've made money off of it.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • The 4 biggest mortgage rates and real estate trends to watch for this spring

    Will rates keep rising? What about prices? And is refinancing over?

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Army probes missing rifle from National Guard unit deployed to the Capitol

    A misplaced or unaccounted-for weapon is a major security risk, Guard members said.