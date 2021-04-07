No probable cause in case of ex-Dallas cop accused of directing killings, judge rules

Eat This, Not That!

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson stripped down and flaunted her rock hard abs in a tiny, cotton-candy colored bikini from her BFF Sara Foster's swimsuit collaboration with Summersalt, reminding the world that after having three children, she still has one of the fittest figures on the planet. So how does the 41-year-old actress, mother, and Fabletics founder maintain her chiseled physique? Here is everything Kate does to stay in shape, from her diet and wellness routine to her workouts. 1 Wellness Is Her Personal Philosophy @katehudson / Instagram"I've always felt that wellness is about your quality of life," Hudson told Women's Health about her personal philosophy. "You need to know what makes you feel good. It's about doing the things you love, eating the things you want to, exercising and not feeling like you need to [push yourself] for two hours in a hot room. You can just take a nice walk and still be healthy." The results are obvious: Looking confident, Hudson captioned this bikini selfie: "My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it." 2 She Is a Devoted Yogi @katehudson / InstagramKate has been a longtime yogi, appreciating the practice for both the physical and mental health benefits. "It's about understanding your own individual likes, not fads," she once told SELF about her yoga practice, which includes transcendental meditation and Kundalini yoga. "Anything you do helps," she said. "You could sit there and not think of your mantra for your whole practice, but you're still benefiting." 3 She Practices Intermittent Fasting In her Women's Health interview, Hudson revealed that she is one of the many celebrities who partake in intermittent fasting, but not for weight loss. Instead, she said that it helps improve her energy. "It's not for everyone," she says. According to Kate, she drinks only celery juice, coffee, or tea in the morning, then waits until 11 or 11:30 a.m. to start solid food. 4 She Meditates BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kate Hudson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)In a blog on her Fabletics website, Hudson explained how meditation has proved transformative for her. "When I [meditate], I can feel the difference right away. I feel myself becoming calmer, more centered and clearer-headed," she wrote. "Meditation also made me realize that there are times when I thought I had a grasp on what was going on with myself internally, then I meditated and found that my body was telling me something different." 5 She Has a Moderate Approach to Fitness LOS ANGELES – JAN 21: Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, CAKate told Women's Health that she isn't a "crazy workout person," but manages to stay active most of the time. Sometimes exercise can be in the form of a bike ride or walk with her mother, Goldie Hawn. She is also a big fan of Tracy Anderson's hardcore dance workouts, which she claims helped "my skin attach back to my muscle." And, Hudson has been a pilates devotee for many years. "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than pilates," Hudson previously told SELF. 6 She Is An "Ab Fanatic" fitness, sport, training and lifestyle concept – group of smiling women with exercise balls in gym"I'm an ab [workout] fanatic," Hudson once told Well + Good, "and I hate [doing] them." According to the star, she relies on stability ball crunches to keep her midsection tight. "I've had a C-section, and I think any woman who has had a C-section knows how hard it is to re-engage that lower part of your abs," says Hudson. "My C-section was 16 years ago, but if I go a few days without doing abs, my brain has a hard time re-engaging that area." 7 She Signed Up for Weight Watchers—and is an "Ambassador" For Them Kate Hudson with WW in NYC on January 10, 2019 in New York City.Hudson teamed up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to drop the 25 pounds she gained during her second pregnancy with daughter Rani Rose. "I make beautiful meals that have no points, then I can indulge," she explained about why she loves the program. "I'll do a whole day eating amazing Zero Point foods [like chicken and leafy greens], then I have wine and ice cream."