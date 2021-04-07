No probable cause in case of ex-Dallas cop accused of directing killings, judge rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Dallas County criminal court judge on Wednesday ordered that authorities release from custody a former Dallas police officer who is suspected of directing a man to kidnap and kill two people in 2017, WFAA-TV reported.

Judge Audrey Moorehead ruled that there is no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser at the Dallas County Jail on two counts of capital murder.

Moorehead’s ruling came after about three hours of testimony from a detective as he was questioned during a pretrial hearing on the case by a defense attorney and a prosecutor, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said during the hearing that he did not believe there was sufficient probable cause to hold Riser, according to the WFAA-TV report.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired Riser on March 9, a week after his arrest.

Riser had been employed by the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, he may appeal his firing.

Riser was accused of orchestrating the deaths of Lisa Marie Saenz, whose body was found in the Trinity River in March 2017, and Albert Douglas, whose body was never recovered, Garcia has said. Douglas, Garcia said, was reported missing by his family in February 2017. Witnesses later stated he was kidnapped and murdered in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Saenz was kidnapped before she was shot several times, Garcia said. Her body was located in the river, also in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Recommended Stories

  • City put sandbags around California bar for COVID violations. Owner is jailed — again

    The co-owner of the restaurant was arrested three times in a week.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • Brooklyn prosecutors want to throw out 90 convictions after an ex-NYPD detective was accused of framing innocent people

    All 90 convictions were cases in which ex-NYPD detective Joseph Franco was an essential witness, Brooklyn prosecutors said.

  • Killer Cases: Murder At The Mall

    39 years after the murder of Michelle Martinko, detective work and modern investigative techniques led to an arrest and first-degree murder charges.

  • 5 important things we learned about COVID vaccines today

    It’s been another day of major coronavirus vaccine announcements and news...

  • Lawmakers scale back Florida prison reduction plans but cuts still appear to be coming

    The Florida Senate is easing back on a plan to shutter and demolish four state prisons, agreeing Wednesday to a proposal that would close a single, 1,500-bed correctional institution by Dec. 31.

  • Kate Hudson Shows Off Fit Figure in Bikini Pics

    On Tuesday, Kate Hudson stripped down and flaunted her rock hard abs in a tiny, cotton-candy colored bikini from her BFF Sara Foster's swimsuit collaboration with Summersalt, reminding the world that after having three children, she still has one of the fittest figures on the planet. So how does the 41-year-old actress, mother, and Fabletics founder maintain her chiseled physique? Here is everything Kate does to stay in shape, from her diet and wellness routine to her workouts. 1 Wellness Is Her Personal Philosophy @katehudson / Instagram"I've always felt that wellness is about your quality of life," Hudson told Women's Health about her personal philosophy. "You need to know what makes you feel good. It's about doing the things you love, eating the things you want to, exercising and not feeling like you need to [push yourself] for two hours in a hot room. You can just take a nice walk and still be healthy." The results are obvious: Looking confident, Hudson captioned this bikini selfie: "My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it." 2 She Is a Devoted Yogi @katehudson / InstagramKate has been a longtime yogi, appreciating the practice for both the physical and mental health benefits. "It's about understanding your own individual likes, not fads," she once told SELF about her yoga practice, which includes transcendental meditation and Kundalini yoga. "Anything you do helps," she said. "You could sit there and not think of your mantra for your whole practice, but you're still benefiting." 3 She Practices Intermittent Fasting In her Women's Health interview, Hudson revealed that she is one of the many celebrities who partake in intermittent fasting, but not for weight loss. Instead, she said that it helps improve her energy. "It's not for everyone," she says. According to Kate, she drinks only celery juice, coffee, or tea in the morning, then waits until 11 or 11:30 a.m. to start solid food. 4 She Meditates BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kate Hudson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)In a blog on her Fabletics website, Hudson explained how meditation has proved transformative for her. "When I [meditate], I can feel the difference right away. I feel myself becoming calmer, more centered and clearer-headed," she wrote. "Meditation also made me realize that there are times when I thought I had a grasp on what was going on with myself internally, then I meditated and found that my body was telling me something different." 5 She Has a Moderate Approach to Fitness LOS ANGELES – JAN 21: Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, CAKate told Women's Health that she isn't a "crazy workout person," but manages to stay active most of the time. Sometimes exercise can be in the form of a bike ride or walk with her mother, Goldie Hawn. She is also a big fan of Tracy Anderson's hardcore dance workouts, which she claims helped "my skin attach back to my muscle." And, Hudson has been a pilates devotee for many years. "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than pilates," Hudson previously told SELF. 6 She Is An "Ab Fanatic" fitness, sport, training and lifestyle concept – group of smiling women with exercise balls in gym"I'm an ab [workout] fanatic," Hudson once told Well + Good, "and I hate [doing] them." According to the star, she relies on stability ball crunches to keep her midsection tight. "I've had a C-section, and I think any woman who has had a C-section knows how hard it is to re-engage that lower part of your abs," says Hudson. "My C-section was 16 years ago, but if I go a few days without doing abs, my brain has a hard time re-engaging that area." 7 She Signed Up for Weight Watchers—and is an "Ambassador" For Them Kate Hudson with WW in NYC on January 10, 2019 in New York City.Hudson teamed up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to drop the 25 pounds she gained during her second pregnancy with daughter Rani Rose. "I make beautiful meals that have no points, then I can indulge," she explained about why she loves the program. "I'll do a whole day eating amazing Zero Point foods [like chicken and leafy greens], then I have wine and ice cream."

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • A small New Mexico town’s journey through COVID reaches a milestone: Vaccination day

    A brief COVID-19 scare creates an unexpected opportunity for a rural New Mexico town to come together for the first time in a year.

  • Ex-Giant Travis Rudolph arrested, charged with first-degree murder

    Former New York Giants WR Travis Rudolph has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a double-shooting in Florida.

  • UCLA forward Jalen Hill says he is retiring from basketball

    UCLA's Jalen Hill said on Instagram that he was retiring from basketball, citing 'anxiety and depression problems' that started after his arrest in China.

  • Piers Morgan claims he has 'universal support' of the British public despite record 57,000 complaints

    Morgan continued to say that he doesn't believe anything Meghan and Harry said during their tell-all interview with Oprah.

  • Higher Education Has a Tax Problem and It's Hurting Local Communities

    On March 30, 2020, toward the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, New Haven citizens stormed the city’s Zoom budget meeting to vent their outrage at Yale University’s continued strain on city finances. Residents specifically pointed to Yale’s vast and tax-exempt property holdings compared to the deficit-ridden New Haven public schools hungry for property-tax dollars. Four months later, on July 29, a new coalition of Yale union workers and residents followed up with a 600-vehicle “Respect Caravan” that brought downtown traffic to a halt.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • "Unlikely to succeed," Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will propose new government

    Following a rise in protest parties accusing it of failing to root out corruption, Borissov's centre-right GERB will be the largest party in the parliament but far short of majority, with some 26.2% of ballots won. In power since 2009, Borissov, 61, has modernised the country's crumbling roads and kept its finances in check. Coming in second in the election with 17.7% was a new anti-establishment grouping founded by TV host Slavi Trifonov, who will likely take a shot at forming a government if Borissov fails.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.