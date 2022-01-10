No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine
The United States and Russia locked horns over Ukraine and other security issues Monday with no sign of progress from either side at highly anticipated strategic talks. (Jan. 10)
Kazakhstan's president fired two more top security officials on Sunday after the worst unrest in three decades of post-Soviet independence and authorities said the situation was stabilising, with Russian-led troops guarding key facilities. The sacked officials were deputies to former intelligence chief Karim Massimov, who was arrested on suspicion of treason after violent protests swept the oil- and uranium-producing Central Asian republic that borders Russia and China. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders to end unrest he has blamed on bandits and terrorists.
Judge Amit Mehta said there's no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."
Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine and Georgia never be permitted to join NATO, which the US has made clear is a nonstarter.
‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.
Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.
China is proposing a grand infrastructure plan for the Horn of Africa that would involve expanding the two major railroads and developing ports on the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Under the proposals, announced during last week's visit by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya will be extended to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eventually to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile the line linking the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Djibouti would be exte
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. "In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned ... Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...
China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments in a call to Kazakhstan's foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
Judge Amit Mehta seemed surprised by the breadth of Trump's claim, asking if there's anything a president can "say or do" that "would not receive immunity?"
CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday it would not make any concessions under U.S. pressure at talks this week on the Ukraine crisis and its demands for Western security guarantees, and that there was a risk they might end quickly. Talks are due in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna but the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end abruptly after a single meeting. "Naturally, we will not make any concessions under pressure and in the course of threats that are constantly being formed by the Western participants of the upcoming talks."
U.S. and Russian officials held over seven hours of talks Monday, but the two sides did not negotiate or appear any closer to a resolution over heightened fears that Russia will attack its neighbor Ukraine. In dueling press conferences after the talks, the top U.S. and Russian diplomats said their meetings were constructive, as they now move on to a second round at NATO's headquarters on Wednesday. Whether that sets the stage for genuine negotiations, or whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin is seeking a pretext for war, remains unclear, as Russia pushes to reclaim its Soviet sphere of influence and present its clearest, most fundamental challenge to European security in three decades.