No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine

The U.S. and Russia lock horns over Ukraine and other security issues with no sign of progress at highly anticipated strategic talks in Geneva. The discussions start a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions. (Jan. 10)

    Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine and Georgia never be permitted to join NATO, which the US has made clear is a nonstarter.

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

    Taiwan and Canada have agreed to start talks on an investment protection agreement, both governments said on Monday, part of the Chinese-claimed island's efforts to boost ties with fellow democracies in the face of growing pressure from Beijing. Taiwan has been angling for trade deals with what it views as like-minded partners such as the United States and the European Union. While a member of the World Trade Organization, Taiwan's only has free trade agreements with two major economies, Singapore and New Zealand, and China has pressured countries not to engage directly with the government in Taipei.

    With the threat of war looming over Ukraine, the West hopes high-level talks the United States and NATO will have next week with Russia will avert a conflict.

    The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it would be "a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from his office. Rajapaksa asked Wang for a concessionary credit facility for imports so that industries can run without disruption, the statement said.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement.

    China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments in a call to Kazakhstan's foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

    Russia's role in mediating between China and India should not be overlooked, a leading Chinese scholar on regional geopolitics has said, weeks after the Russian and Indian leaders greeted each other with a bear hug. Hu Shisheng, a top expert on China-India relations, also predicted "a more stable border" between the two Asian powers this year, although stand-offs along their disputed border, now one of the biggest flashpoints in the region, were likely to continue. Indian and Chinese troops exch

    The comments came ahead of U.S.-Russia’s diplomatic talks beginning Sunday night that aim to deescalate tensions in eastern Europe.

    The mistaken assumption undergirding U.S.-Russia diplomacy

    Beijing on Monday accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China" in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure. Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in China's campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues. “The United States has instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the ‘one-China principle’,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

    China's pledge to appoint a Horn of Africa peace envoy has been interpreted by some regional observers as an "official" move away from its traditional position of non-intervention in other countries' affairs and a sign of its growing confidence on the international stage. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called for a regional peace conference during his visit to Kenya last week, in which he praised the region's "unique strategic position and great development potential". But the region - home to Dj

    The Biden administration is setting out on an extraordinary diplomatic mission in Europe next week, holding a string of engagements meant to tamp down dangerously high tensions with Russia.The three meetings, set to take place between Monday and Friday in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, were quickly coordinated in response to Russia's massing of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.Moscow's military posturing is raising fears that it...

    The country has been experiencing a severe debt and foreign exchange crisis in recent months.

    The Taliban administration's acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets blocked since the Taliban takeover to be released for humanitarian purposes. A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday the visit did not constitute official Iranian recognition of neighbouring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

    A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir

    Putin in recent years has taken a series of steps, including military actions, to expand Russia's influence in countries formerly part of the USSR.

    "I think it should not be this way. Ukraine must be present during those meetings because it is a more interested party than other countries, a more interested party than Russia and the United States. Ukraine must be sitting in the first row," 59-year-old Oleh said.Washington hopes that negotiations will avert the threat of a new Russian military offensive in Ukraine, while not conceding to Russian security demands that include throwing out the prospect of Ukraine ever joining the NATO security alliance.Ukraine has received repeated assurances from Washington and other NATO allies that there would be "No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine", as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba put it last week.Ukrainians have struck a defiant note while sounding the alarm about a build-up of tens of thousands of Russia troops near Ukraine's borders.Dozens gathered at a protest in Kyiv on Sunday (January 9), holding up signs saying "Say no to Putin".Ukraine has been fighting a war against Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine since 2014, a conflict which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month has killed as many as 15,000 people.

    A Russian official on Sunday said it is possible that talks between the U.S and Moscow will end quickly, as the two countries prepare for high-stakes meetings in Europe this week.U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to participate in talks early this week in Geneva. The two countries are then slated to participate in a NATO-Russian Council meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and huddle at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna...

