No promise of pattern-or-practice investigation as DOJ official visits Memphis on eve of MLK55

State Rep. G.A. Hardaway speaks at a press conference of local organizers, elected officials, attorneys and activists calling for a Department of Justice pattern-or-practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department at the NAACP Memphis Branch on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Department of Justice did not indicate to community and state leaders if it would investigate the Memphis Police Department to see if the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in early January was part of a department-wide pattern.

State Representatives G.A. Hardaway and Joe Towns, along with a number of community leaders, met with Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the DOJ's civil rights division, on Monday morning, in further efforts to spur a pattern-or-practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

Hardaway and Towns sent a letter to the DOJ in February, which included the signatures of about 20 community leaders, requesting the pattern-or-practice investigation.

"We believe 'bad cops' have been emboldened by the implicit or explicit approval of their superiors to act upon the systemic racist and classist biases within the MPD," the letter states.

Although the meeting was closed to the public, Hardaway was flanked by local clergy and activists in a press conference outside the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law when he reaffirmed his belief in the importance of a pattern-or-practice investigation, as well as pointing to the differences between the DOJ's evaluation of MPD's specialized units and a pattern-or-practice investigation.

"We appreciate General [Kristen] Clarke setting the time aside to work with us in figuring out how to communicate, number one, to the public the necessity for a pattern-or-practice investigation," Hardaway said. "Number two is to make sure that the efforts by the [City of Memphis] to mislead the public into thinking that the COPS program is a pattern-or-practice investigation. It is not"

The DOJ has already confirmed that it has accepted the City of Memphis' request to evaluate MPD's specialized units, through its COPS Office (Office of Community Oriented Policing Services), but that investigation is lesser in scope compared to a full-fledged pattern-or-practice investigation. The DOJ will also create a "best practices" manual for specialized units across the country.

A pattern-or-practice investigation would look to see if regular stops, searches or arrests violate the Fourth Amendment, along with looking for signs of discriminatory policing or constitutional rights violations, including First Amendment violations.

Most recently, in early March, the DOJ finished its pattern-or-practice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and found the department did "engage in a pattern-or-practice of conduct that violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law."

The DOJ launched its pattern-or-practice investigation into LMPD in late April 2021.

Josh Spickler, a criminal defense attorney and the executive director for Just City, said at the press conference that Clarke told the group communities differ in what triggers a pattern-or-practice investigation from the DOJ.

"Miss Clarke said that each community is different, and she stressed that over and over again that she did not come here to make any commitments," Spickler said. "...Each community brings something different in their request. While she provided some guidance and said what we're doing now is helpful, she couldn't give us a roadmap, and I think that was pretty much expected."

Clarke, who has been visiting various cities across the South to bring awareness to the work of the DOJ's civil rights division, met with community leaders Monday morning, and attended an event Monday evening at the University of Memphis, hosted by the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change. She will also attend Tuesday's commemoration of the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Clarke told The Commercial Appeal before the UofM event she could not comment on the DOJ's investigation into Nichols' death, but said the investigation is "an important priority for the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office here in Memphis."

"I deem it critical that we be on the ground, listening to communities and hearing about the issues that are top of mind for them," Clarke said. "[The Monday morning] meeting was an important one, and it provided us an opportunity to step back and hear from leaders about the issues that they want their Justice Department to take on."

Nichols was brutally beaten on Jan. 7 by multiple MPD officers. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and died three days later.

In the weeks since his death, five officers have been charged with second-degree murder, along with aggravated assault and other charges. Those five officers were fired, along with two additional officers. An eighth officer, Lt. Dewayne Smith, resigned before his administrative hearing. The recommendation of the hearing officer was to fire him.

A total of 13 MPD officers were investigated by the City of Memphis, with three others being given suspensions and two having their administrative charges dropped. Three Memphis Fire Department personnel were fired, with a fourth given a suspension.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

