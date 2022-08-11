'No pronouns necessary:' Kayleigh McEnany's sister is promoting a right-wing dating app created by former Trump White House staffers

Ryann McEnany in late 2020 watching her sister, Kayleigh, speak as then-White House press secretary under Trump. MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's sister is promoting right-wing dating app "The Right Stuff."

In a new video, Ryann McEnany announces a September debut, "no pronouns" policy, and other features.

News surfaced this year that billionaire Peter Thiel was reportedly pouring $1.5 million into the app.

Former Trump White House staffers have been developing a dating app for conservatives, with some monetary help from billionaire investor Peter Thiel, and now we know a bit more based on a new promotion for it.

Ryann McEnany, the sister of Trump's former White House press secretary and now-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, starred in a video announcing the September release of the app.

The app, called The Right Stuff, is meant to be a conservative, anti-"woke" alternative to current dating platforms like Tinder and Hinge. It's invite-only and is "all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you," McEnany said.

"We're sorry that you've had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don't see the world our way: the right way," she says in the video.

McEnany said it's free to use, and for its premium access, it's free for women as long as they invite two other friends. Men have to pay for that add-on.

She also said there are "no pronouns necessary" while setting up your profile on the app, although there are only two genders to choose: Ladies and Gentleman.

The video follows McEnany setting up her own profile on the app, including adding a photo of her with Trump on what appears to be a golf course and selecting a prompt called "Alexa, change the...," referencing Amazon's signature tagline for its Alexa smart assistant. McEnany types out "President."

"If you're single and not on this app, you ain't conservative!" reads the website.

News surfaced in February that billionaire investor and outspoken Trump supporter Peter Thiel was reportedly pouring $1.5 million into the app, which is in part run by Trump's former political aide John McEntee.

It's one of many online platforms, including Trump's Truth Social, that conservatives have launched in response to what they claim is Big Tech's censorship of right-wing voices. Critics have countered that claim, saying that conservatives' social posts are moderated because they contain politically motivated misinformation.

