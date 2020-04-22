No proof (yet) of a post-election “surge” in Wisconsin coronavirus cases

Wisconsin’s midpandemic election was a unique spectacle.

The courtroom drama preceding the vote — and Wisconsin’s status as the only state with a primary election around this time that didn’t delay or cancel in-person voting — drew national attention and criticism.

The fundamental question was simple: What would this do to the state’s coronavirus trends? Though polling places on April 7 attempted to institute social distancing, voters said it was impossible to maintain at all times, particularly in Milwaukee and Green Bay where masses of voters were shuttled through just a handful of locations.

A few people have tried to answer this question in the time since, including an April 17 article shared widely on Facebook. (The author did not reply to a request for comment.) The story claimed “immense consequences” from in-person voting, with this headline: “New Virus Cases Surge in Wisconsin a Week After Republicans Forced In-Person Election to Go Forward.”

Have confirmed coronavirus cases really surged after the in-person election?

No, they haven’t. At least not yet. Here’s what we found.

Claim: Coronavirus cases 'surge' in Wisconsin after in-person election

The article, posted by the website Second Nexus, pulled its sole statistical evidence from a tweet by Topher Spiro, a health policy analyst with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

He posted a chart showing a dip in the number of positive cases on April 13, followed by increases each of the next three days. The accompanying text said, “Check out the uptick in transmission the GOP caused by forcing an in-person election in Wisconsin.”

People who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, typically don’t start showing symptoms for about five days. A study of 181 cases in China found the median incubation period — time before symptoms show — was five days, and only 1% first showed symptoms after 14 days (hence the standard 14-day quarantine).

Spiro and the Second Nexus story are starting with a point about a week after the April 7 election and saying the increase in new cases is connected.

But there are several critical data errors here.

First, calling the post-April 13 increase a trend assumes that April 13 is a valid baseline. If the state had been at the April 13 level for some time, then an increase from that level could be proof of a new trend.

But that’s not what happened.

April 13 was a very unusual day for coronavirus testing. The state administered an average of 1,600 coronavirus tests daily in the first three weeks of April. But on April 13 it administered only 940 — nearly 700 fewer than average and about 400 fewer than another day with lower testing numbers.

Predictably, with fewer tests came fewer positive results, and a large dip in the number of new confirmed cases.

The rise in the days after — identified by the story as proof of the election impact — was actually a result of the number of tests growing to 1,355, then 1,495, then 1,802 the four days after April 13. Before and after that date, the percentage of tests that came back positive remained about the same: between 9% and 10%

When presented with this data, Spiro deleted his tweet.

“It looks like testing has increased since April 13 and the positive rate has remained roughly constant,” he said in an email to PolitiFact Wisconsin.

What’s really happening

The truth is, at the time of the Second Nexus article — and this one — it’s too soon to say what impact the election had on Wisconsin’s coronavirus outbreak.

But so far there is no sign of an increase, said Andrea Palm, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In the state’s daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, she also noted the time between contracting the disease and being a confirmed case involves more than just the five-day median incubation time.