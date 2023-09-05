No ‘prospect of peace’ between Russia and Ukraine — Erdogan

After a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees no "promising prospect of peace," Turkish news outlet Milliyet reported on Sept. 5.

Erdogan told journalists that Turkey closely interacts with the UN regarding the Black Sea grain deal, and he will meet with the UN Secretary-General this month to discuss the topic. He indicated that he had discussed with Putin the UN's proposals regarding the resumption of the grain corridor. The Turkish president believes that "in the short term, we will achieve a good result that matches expectations."

Erdogan also stressed that Turkey "has been defending peace, dialogue and diplomacy from day one," but currently, there is "no promising prospect of peace on the horizon."

He reiterated that Turkey "is ready to contribute" and act as a mediator, and the war should end with a "just and durable peace based on international law."

On Sept. 4, Erdogan flew to the Russian city of Sochi for talks with Putin.

Following the meeting, the Kremlin said that Russia is ready to consider reviving the grain agreement but only after international sanctions on exports of Russian agricultural products are lifted. In turn, Erdogan said that "Ukraine needs to soften its stance" for the grain deal to be renewed.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine