No public access: Some groups critical of Florida Wildlife Corridor 'purchases'

A Florida land conservation program signed into law in 2021 is targeting a giant swath of land that stretches from the Caloosahatchee River to the Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County.

The Florida Wildlife Corridor has been promoted as a way to help secure up to 18 million acres of land for conservation, protecting green space and habitat for endangered and threatened species like the Florida panther.

The Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress piece is still in the negotiation stages, and no maps have been released to the public to show what lands are in the target area.

But the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has set aside more than $100 million to purchase conservation easements here, known also as the Devil's Garden parcel, and in other areas of the state.

"It's all within the Florida Wildlife Corridor footprint in rural Collier and Hendry," said Meredith Budd, director of external affairs for Live Wildly. "It was an appropriation from the legislature, but nothing has been made public, no map with the plan that was submitted or in the documents."

An aerial view of wild lands inside the Floridas Wildlife Corrridor, an 18-million-acrea outline that will combine conservation easements and preserve lands.

The 18 million acres includes existing parks and preserves, such as Everglades National Park and the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Eight million acres is closer to the estimate of what the state is actually targeting through the Florida Wildlife Corridor, and it is a willing-seller program that allows landowners to sell mitigation credits to developers to restore the land.

That last part irks some environmental groups, who'd rather see the state pay for the entire property instead of buying a conservation easement that doesn't allow for public access.

So, is it a land conservation program that's saving taxpayers money while at the same time securing much-needed wildlife corridor lands, or a guise that allows farmers and other large landowners to be paid multiple times for the same property?

Some environmental groups not happy with the program

Some critics say the program guts taxpayers while transferring public wealth into private hands.

"They can use our publicly owned lands for their private use for as long as 20 years," said Julie Hauserman, with EarthJustice's outreach office in Tallahassee. "This is an unprecedented expansion of privatizing Florida’s public lands program."

Hauserman said the program is a continuation of other efforts to privatize public resources.

"The reality is that the money allocated to the state conservation land-buying program, Florida Forever, to buy parks the public can actually use, is a shadow of what it once was," Hauserman said. "Over 75 percent of voters approved constitutional Amendment 1 in 2014, and instead the state is raiding the Amendment 1 conservation land-buying money for other things, like ball caps for farmers, office equipment and insurance policies."

More: Did you know? These are the 5 most common sharks found off the SW Florida coast

Amber Crooks, environmental policy manager at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, said the conservation easement is a tool that allows the public to secure wildlife habitat and travel corridors.

"It’s an umbrella, and certainly not every piece of land the state will acquire is in the corridor and there may be lands that fall outside those corridors and they may be environmentally important," Crooks said. "We’ve been focused on the development side of threats to the corridor, we’ve been very supportive of the effort, and we feel like there is a need."

Still, she said each purchase should be finely scrutinizes to ensure the public is safeguarded.

"The public should take a look at the finer details of how the money is being spent; but overall, the corridor is a fabulous thing pushing good acquisitions," Crooks said.

Could they be parks instead?

Real estate analyst Matt Simmons of Maxwell, Hendry & Simmons in Fort Myers said the conservation easements, when properly executed, work for the greater public benefit.

"The value is in the development rights," Simmons said. "A conservation deal is typically done valuing the property as if the situation is as-is and then valuing it usually with hypothetical conditions, like the development rights have been stripped from the property. The delta between the two values is often what's referred to as the value of the conservation easement."

These easements can be good for wildlife as they allow animals to pass from preserve to farmlands and then to other conservation areas.

"It allows the owner to keep the underlying ownership and continue to farm the land," Simmons said. "Nothing changes day-to-day other than the big 'quote-unquote' payoff."

More: FWS: One development in east Lee County could result in up to 23 panther deaths per year

Matthew Schwartz, director of South Florida Wild Lands Association, said he'd like to see the conservation easements turned into public parks.

"I’m not sure why they needed to go through this instead of purchasing the lands," he said. "There are a lot of important lands in Southwest Florida that aren’t finished and they’re really important. What you’ve sold is your development rights. I think they should be state parks."

Budd said the land is purchased at a devalued rate as the preservation of the farm or ranch excludes public use of the properties.

"From a straight economic value, you don't get public access," she said. "Do you want it strictly for wildlife and that protects habitat and land, but that's still privately owned? It is cheaper to put an easement on the land, but it depends on what you value because if you value public access, it's not cheaper."

But the end result is better protections for many of Florida's threatened and endangered species.

"There's a benefit to wildlife when you protect farmland," Budd said. "There's a direct benefit to wildlife if you work with ranchers and farmers and you can keep them from converting their lands, you are helping with the wildlife connectivity and helping the corridor."

Connect with this reporter: Chad Gillis on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Groups split over way state handles land conservation effort