No push for Iran nuclear talks, U.S. envoy says, due to protests, drone sales

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags
John Irish
·2 min read

By John Irish

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran's crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia have turned the United States' focus away from reviving a nuclear deal, which Tehran has so far rejected, Washington's special envoy for Iran said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Robert Malley insisted that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but for now Washington would continue a policy of sanctions and pressure.

Talks to revive a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September. Western states accuse Iran of making unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.

"If these negotiations are not happening, it's because of Iran's position and everything that has happened since (September)," Malley said.

"Our focus is not an accord that isn't moving forward, but what is happening in Iran ... this popular movement and the brutal crackdown of the regime against protesters. It's the sale of armed drones by Iran to Russia ... and the liberation of our hostages," he said referring to three American nationals held in Iran.

Anti-government protests broke out in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody. The EU, the United States, Canada and Britain have imposed sanctions over human rights abuses in Iran as well as for its drone sales to Moscow.

Iran has continued its nuclear programme, installing hundreds more advanced centrifuges. The machines enrich uranium, increasing the country's ability to enrich well beyond the limits set by the 2015 deal. Iran began breaching those terms in 2019 in response to a U.S. withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for lifting international sanctions. Iran denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.

Malley declined to give a timeframe on how long Washington would accept the status quo, but said if diplomacy failed the United States was ready to use other tools.

"If Iran takes the initiative to cross new thresholds in its nuclear programme, then obviously the response will be different and coordinated with our European allies," Malley said, without elaborating.

"There is no magic in which we will find a new formula." Diplomats said Malley would hold talks in Paris with French, German and British counterparts on Tuesday

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Reportedly Sentences Anti-Government Protester To Death

    Demonstrations challenging the ruling Islamic clerics have entered their eighth week, with judicial authorities charging hundreds of detained protesters.

  • EU, UK target senior Iran officials over protest crackdown

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister and several senior police and military officials over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests. Iranian women — and some men — have been protesting the government’s severe restrictions on their daily life since late September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. The move will see asset freezes and travel bans imposed on 29 Iranian officials, including Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who the EU says is “responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran” due to police actions during the protests.

  • Derek Carr's emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts

    After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of Jeff Saturday, who had never coached an NFL game before Sunday. “I can’t speak for everybody, I know where I stand - I love the Silver and Black,” Carr said.

  • Synagogue sues Haverstraw after plan rejected; cites religious discrimination, RLUIPA

    The case in U.S. District Court references antisemitic comments during a 2021 hearing about backing a car over Orthodox Jewish children.

  • Man Who Inspired 'The Terminal' Dies in French Airport He Lived in for Nearly Two Decades

    The Iranian man who lived in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years whose story inspired Steven Speilberg’s The Terminal died on November 12th at the airport, according to the Associated Press.

  • Those hoping to see Chase Young on Monday night in Philly won't get that chance

    Chase Young will not be activated for Washington's Monday night game in Philadelphia, a source confirmed.

  • Sheriff Penzone: 'I will not allow any threat to this facility, the votes, or its people'

    Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone warned about gatherings outside the elections facility in Phoenix.

  • Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week's U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. “The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said. “It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases.”

  • CNN and Sky News journalists losing accreditation over reporting from Kherson sparks controversy

    Ukraine’s Defense Ministry overreached in its “misguided” decision to revoke press accreditation of several CNN and Sky News journalists for their reporting from liberated Kherson, several of their prominent Ukrainian colleagues said.

  • Tom Brady Meets with Families of Ukrainian Soldiers Who Are Fighting in War with Russia

    "You are the hero of my hero," the wife of a Ukrainian soldier told Tom Brady during a visit he made while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Germany for a game against the Seattle Seahawks

  • Jonah Hill says body insecurities 'intensely f----ed' him up in mental health documentary

    The actor and filmmaker confronts his anxieties in Netflix's Stutz, one of his most personal projects yet.

  • Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

    DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) One of Germany's top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Low. Musiala underlined his case for a starting role at the World Cup with a crucial role in Bayern's 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

  • Factbox-Top takeaways from the Biden-Xi meeting in Bali

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held their first in-person talks since 2017 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. Biden reiterated that the U.S. one-China policy with regard to Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, had not changed. While the White House readout of the leaders' meeting was consistent with the administration's statements on the issue, Biden was more explicitly critical of China's pressure on Taiwan than in statements earlier this year following his calls with Xi.

  • Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing

    Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Kurdish militants strongly denied any links to the bombing. Sunday's explosion hit Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to Taksim Square.

  • Saudi wealth fund, BlackRock to jointly explore Mideast infrastructure projects

    Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and BlackRock have signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages more than $600 billion in assets, said their non-binding memorandum of understanding will serve as the anchor for BlackRock's Middle East infrastructure strategy. It added that the world's biggest fund manager plans to build a dedicated infrastructure investment team in Riyadh.

  • Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election process a ‘laughingstock’

    Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Sunday called her state’s elections process a “laughingstock” as her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs has yet to be called five days after the election. “I consider someone’s vote their voice. I think of it as a sacred vote. And it’s being trampled the way we run our…

  • Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Schalke to extend winning run

    Bayern have won 10 games in a row.

  • Turkey alleges US complicity in deadly Istanbul bombing, rejects condolence statement

    Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the…

  • Record snowfall in Central Indiana kickoffs winter season, more expected Tuesday

    Up to 3 inches of snow was recorded at the Indianapolis International Airport on Saturday.

  • New £63m Channel deal provokes backlash as migrants will not be returned to France

    Ministers' new £63 million Channel deal with France provoked a backlash on Monday after it emerged it will not enable migrants to be deported back to France.