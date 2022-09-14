No questions asked: Turn in guns for cash at Fayetteville Police Department's gun buyback

F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
·3 min read

Get paid to turn in your guns — no questions asked.

The Fayetteville Police Department is hosting the 2022 Fayetteville Gun Buy Back Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. During the event, $100 will be paid for handguns, $150 for rifles and shotguns and $200 for assault rifles.

The Police Department notes the program is an effort to address gun violence in the community.

Of the city's 32 homicide investigations thus far this year, 25 involved firearms.

The event is being held at Kingdom Impact Global Ministries, 2503 Murchison Road in Fayetteville.

The “no questions asked” program allows individuals to anonymously dispose of firearms without fear of charges for illegal possession when turning in the weapon, police said.

According to the Police Department, individuals turning in weapons should not touch the guns at any time during the event and the following procedures must be followed in order to receive payment:

• Transport the gun inside your trunk, truck bed, cargo area or in your backseat or floorboard before leaving your home. The gun must be unloaded.

• Approach the church by way of Murchison Road. Officers will direct you to the designated area.

• Remain in your vehicle at all times. An officer will remove the gun. If the trunk or rear hatch can not be opened remotely by the driver, the driver will hand the officer the key.

• After the gun is determined to be a working firearm, compensation will be provided. No questions will be asked of those turning in the weapons, but — in order to receive compensation — individuals will be required to leave a mark indicating that they are surrendering a weapon or weapons to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The program was prompted by an increase in gun violence, according to a news release.

“Taking guns off the street is at the heart of violence prevention, and we must do everything we can to put an end to the senseless violence. Every gun turned into the program is a life potentially saved,” the release said.

Money for the program comes from the money Fayetteville police officers and investigators seize during investigations into illegal drug activity, the release said.

There is a cap on how many weapons one person can surrender. All working guns will be accepted, up to $600 per person. Whether a gun is “workable” will be determined by the officer screening the weapon. No BB or pellets guns will be accepted.

All weapons collected will be checked to see if they were involved in criminal activity or stolen. Stolen weapons will be returned to the owner.

Officials said that fewer guns on the streets translate to fewer gun crimes.

“We do know that if a gun is turned in, it will not be used in a future crime,” the news release said. “The buyback program is one part of a larger strategy and opportunity to mobilize our community in joint efforts against gun violence.”

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

The Fayetteville Observer app is free to download https://cm.fayobserver.com/subscriberguide/

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Police host a gun buyback program Saturday

