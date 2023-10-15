No reason to expect end of fighting in Ukraine by end of 2024, MP says

There is no reason to believe that active hostilities in Ukraine will cease by the end of 2024, Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said in an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 13.

"As for when the fighting will end: No one knows and no one can say," Rakhmanin said.

Read also: Ukraine’s victory depends on collaboration with EU — Zelenskyy

“If we proceed from some kind of objective picture – the available facts, circumstances and consider some more or less realistic scenarios – I see no reason to say that active hostilities will end by the end of 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Theoretically, this process could be accelerated, but new circumstances must emerge for this to happen, the lawmaker said.

"Can this period last longer?" he added.

Read also: Russia escalating offensive around Lyman, Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine, says Ukrainian military

“Yes, it can. But it will be possible to talk about how much longer it will be at the end of 2024. So far, unfortunately, I do not see any objective reasons for active hostilities to end before the end of 2024.”

Yehor Firsov, a fighter with the Territorial Defense Forces, a military medic, and a member of the Ukrainian parliament of previous convocations, previously called on Ukrainians to reject the illusion that the war is "about to end."

The Ukrainian military is in dire need of support, "the support that was there at the beginning of the war", Firsov said.

On Oct. 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that Ukraine was in the last stage of the war, which is also the most difficult.

The head of state expressed confidence that Russia would leave Ukrainian territory, but he did not give an exact timeline.

Read also: MP Rachmanin tells NV about change of approach in offensive operations in south

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there would be no rapid end to the war in Ukraine, so the alliance should prepare for a long conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk also said that the path to victory in the war would be long and difficult, and Ukrainians should prepare for a long struggle.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine