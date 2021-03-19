No reason for France to reject AstraZeneca vaccine - government spokesman

The questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.

France is due to resume use of the vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Union's drug watchdog said it was convinced that the shot's benefits outweighed any risks.

More than a dozen nations including France had suspended its use following an investigation into reports of blood disorders.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to get the AstraZeneca vaccine himself on Friday.

Castex announced a new month-long lockdown for Paris and other parts of the country on Thursday, after a faltering vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants.

Attal told RTL radio the government would step up efforts to ensure as many people as possible worked from home rather than offices.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Nicolas Delame and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Europe pause of AstraZeneca sends ripple of doubt elsewhere

    The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries over the past week could fuel skepticism about the shot far beyond their shores, potentially threatening the rollout of a vaccine that is key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, especially in developing nations. It will make up nearly all of the doses shipped in the first half of the year by COVAX, a consortium meant to ensure low- and middle-income countries receive vaccines. With little other choice, most developing countries that had the AstraZeneca on hand pushed ahead with it even as major countries in Europe suspended its use over the past week after reports that unusual blood clots were found in some recipients of the shot — despite insistence from international health agencies that there was no evidence the vaccine was responsible.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly. France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring the United States and Iran to the table for informal talks that would be a first step to reviving the 2015 deal, which lifted international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear programme. "Iran must stop aggravating a serious nuclear situation with an accumulation of violations of the Vienna accord," Macron said alongside President Reuven Rivlin of Israel, an arch foe of Iran in the Middle East region.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • US-China relations: Adversary or partner?

    Three young Americans and three young Chinese people spoke to the BBC about the bilateral relationship

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “really bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

    The House has dismissed a Republican attempt to remove California Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House intelligence panel over his contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States. Democrats scuttled the effort from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, 218-200, after he forced a vote. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns — and briefed Congress — about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.

  • Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California

    The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a statement from the college's board of trustees. Rev. Kevin O'Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” according to the statement by John M. Sobrato, the board chairman. O'Brien gave the service at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, one of the most prominent Catholic churches in Washington, in January for Biden, who is the nation's second Catholic president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, their families and elected officials before the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his

    The Chicago Bears apparently won’t have a quarterback competition. The former Cincinnati and Dallas QB said Thursday he has been assured the top spot is his and he won’t be competing with veteran Nick Foles. “They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said.

  • 'Justice League' original director's cut sought by fans debuts Thursday

    Fans disappointed by 2017 film "Justice League" will finally be able to see the original director's vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time. Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" debuts Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia. "This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans' pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can't even imagine," Snyder told Reuters in an interview.

  • Everything we know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second royal baby

    In the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their second baby's sex and general due date.

  • David Dobrik apologized in a new video after a woman accused a 2018 Vlog Squad member of rape

    Amid several major allegations against current and former members of his crew, David Dobrik posted a short apology video to YouTube.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.