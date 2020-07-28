'No reason to think' 2020 election is rigged, AG Bill Barr testifies, breaking with Trump

Democrats have long contended that Attorney General William Barr has walked in lock-step with President Donald Trump.

Yet in often contentious testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, the attorney general appeared at odds with his boss on one politically charged issue.

Asked directly whether he believed the 2020 election will be "rigged"– as Trump has repeatedly asserted when discussing the use of mail-in ballots as a concession to the coronavirus pandemic – Barr did not hesitate.

"I have no reason to think it will be," the attorney general responded to the question posed by Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

As recently as this month, in an interview with Fox News, Trump declined to say whether he would accept the outcome of the election. At the same time, he suggested that mail-in voting would contribute to a "corrupt" election.

"I have to see," Trump said.

The president's comments on the integrity of the approaching election have stirred concern beyond the Judiciary Committee, including from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden who last month said that his "single greatest concern" was that the Trump would try to "steal this election."

Biden, in an interview with the Daily Show, went on to suggest that the military would "escort the president from the White House with great dispatch," if he refused to accept a losing result.

On Tuesday, Barr did reiterate Trump's concern for the mail-in vote, saying there was "high risk" of fraud. However, under questioning by Rep. Mary Scanlon, D-Pa., Barr said he did not have evidence of activities, such as counterfeit mail-in ballots. He conceded to voting by mail himself at least once.

Barr said he knew of no basis for the president to contest an election when the results are clear.

"Not that I'm aware of," Barr said.

