No record of sexual assaults in local park described in social media post, police say

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department said they have no open cases regarding sexual assaults happening in Ford City Borough Park.

According to police, a social media post has been circulating about an alleged sexual assault that happened in the park as well as two others that took place along the bike trail.

“We have received zero reports of any incidents even close to these types of accusations,” Southern Armstrong Regional police chief Christopher Fabec said.

Fabec also said he spoke with Pennsylvania state police who confirmed they don’t have any open cases regarding the social media allegations.

“There is no current threat to the public,” Fabec said. “Incidents of magnitude or incidents that would cause alarm to the community we would be the first to notify you. Our parks and trails are patrolled continuously throughout the officer’s shifts, and all should feel safe while enjoying the wonderful recreational areas in the borough.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured Monongahela woman charged in death of 12-day-old baby ‘Sickening’: Parents attend Monessen City School Board meeting after large fight caught on camera Allegheny County DA’s office using AI to help keep track of evidence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts