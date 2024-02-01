No recounts for Grant Co. in Nov. general election

Jan. 31—EPHRATA — While there were two races that might've qualified for an automatic recount after the November 2023 general election, in the end, neither of them did.

The Washington Secretary of State's office had identified the race for Moses Lake School Board, Position 1, as one that could trigger a recount; the second was the race for Royal City City Council, Position 4. Grant County Elections Deputy Aleanah Lopez said state officials never notified county officials that a recount would be required.

Amy Breitenstein defeated incumbent Shannon Hintz for the MLSB seat, receiving 3,155 votes to 3,095 for Hintz. Ryan Piercy defeated Stanton Fanning for the Royal City City Council seat, 49 votes to 47 votes.

People did have the option to file a recount request, but they must be filed within three business days after certification of the election, Lopez said. The election was certified Nov. 28. No one filed a recount request for any race in the November 2023 election, Lopez said.