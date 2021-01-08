‘It is what it is:’ No regrets from Trump supporters after Capitol siege

Richard Hall
&lt;p&gt;Police stand in front of a newly erected fence outside the US Capitol building a day after it was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters.&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (Richard Hall / The Independent )

Police stand in front of a newly erected fence outside the US Capitol building a day after it was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters.

(Richard Hall / The Independent )

There were few clues to the chaos of the day before outside the US Capitol on Thursday morning. A small crowd gathered behind a newly erected security fence, which was absent when thousands stormed the building and laid siege to the heart of American democracy.

A handful of locals had come to stare at the grand domed building, as if to check it was still there. Others, some with flags or hats bearing Donald Trump’s name, had come to relive the day before, when they had it to themselves.

“We were up there,” said Mike Walls, cheerfully, as someone took a picture of him and his family with the building as a backdrop. “Drain the swamp, that’s all we want,” he added.

As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the actions of the mob, and Democratic leaders called for the removal of the president for his role inciting them, there was little sign of regret from those who had taken part.

“Yesterday was awesome. A bunch of friendly, peaceful people… went inside their building,” Mr Walls said, reflecting on the day’s events.

“As many taxes I’ve paid throughout my life, I own a lot of that building. It’s my building. This is my sidewalk. This is my country. And they took it away from us yesterday,” he added, referring to the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Theresa Hall, who accompanied Mr Walls as they surveyed the scene, said there was a double standard at play with the reaction to the riot at the Capitol. She also justified the attack by repeating a slew of conspiracy theories about the election regularly promoted by Donald Trump.

“You have Antifa and BLM who terrorise this country for three solid months. They killed people. People who were store owners. They looted and burned and murdered — BLM. Those groups are funded by very powerful people: George Soros. China,” she said.

“What happened yesterday was unfortunate, but it is what it is. Because you’ve got angry people. A second grader could do the math. If you take the legal amount of people that vote, and the amount of votes cast, it doesn’t add up. More people voted than we have to vote. So what happened yesterday is because of the Democratic Party,” she said.

Trump supporters take their picture in front of the Capitol building a day after it was stormed.&#xa0;Richard Hall / The Independent
Trump supporters take their picture in front of the Capitol building a day after it was stormed. Richard Hall / The Independent

For those who took part, and those who supported the mob from afar, the bigger crime was what they believed was the theft of the election from Mr Trump by Republican and Democratic state election officials, federal courts, the Supreme Court and China. She believes this despite the fact that every attempt to overturn the result in court has failed due to lack of evidence.

She is not the only one who has been fuelled by conspiracy theories. The storming of the Capitol was a culmination of a nearly year-long campaign by the president to undermine the integrity of the election by spreading lies that it was rigged. Even before a vote had been cast, Mr Trump was questioning the validity of the results, and refusing to agree to a peaceful transfer of power.

As he took to the podium on Wednesday morning, he told a crowd of tens of thousands that their country was being stolen from them. He directed them towards the Capitol building, just a mile down the road, where Congress would soon be certifying Mr Biden’s election victory. That is when the chaos unfolded.

Mr Trump’s incitement drew condemnation from both parties over the last 24 hours. During that time he has reportedly become ever more isolated in the White House, and several of his key staff have resigned.

For residents of the city where the attack transpired, there was a mixture of shock and anger. Not a few metres away from where the Trump supporters gathered, Stan Nowakowski and Maura Szhwartz had paused on their bikes, in full reflective cycling gear and helmets, to gaze up at the Capitol. They had watched with horror as the events unfolded in their hometown.

“We turned on the television about one o’clock to watch the proceedings and it just all went downhill. I felt disgusted that it would come to this,” said Mr Nowakowski.

“I felt disgusted that it would come to this. It really wasn’t right. The people in the Capitol were just trying to do their constitutional duty,” he added.

As residents of the capital city, they are used to seeing protests. But this one was different, they said. Ms Szhwartz described it as an “insurrection,” and said there was a direct line between the White House and the events on Capitol Hill.

“I think you would have had to be blind and deaf if you didn’t have an expectation that something was going to happen here yesterday. It’s been brewing for months. You had to have expected it given the rhetoric that was coming out of this administration for the last 12 months in anticipation of the election,” she said.

“I think to the rest of the world it’s a real show of the demise of democracy that this was allowed. And I just feel like my flag has been co-opted by an alt-right movement that does not represent over 50 percent of this country,” she added.

As she spoke a man walked past shouting “Fuck the media,” and “four more years!” several times.

Stan Nowakowski and Maura Szhwartz came to survey the damage to the Capitol after watching the siege on tv.Richard Hall / The Independent
Stan Nowakowski and Maura Szhwartz came to survey the damage to the Capitol after watching the siege on tv.Richard Hall / The Independent

Since losing the election in November, Mr Trump has ramped up his efforts to create an alternate reality for his supporters, one in which the events of yesterday were a righteous act, rather than a criminal one.

There were few signs that the events of Wednesday would shake anyone out of this alternate reality.

Ricky Anderson, a 64-year-old who came from Texas for Wednesday’s protest, didn’t take part in the violent part of yesterday’s events, and didn’t condone it, but he said he understood why it happened.

“It happened because we feel like our government sold us out. They talk about us breaking the law, and then they sit there and break the law. Obviously the laws were broken with voter registration and voter fraud across the country. And they just sit on their hands,” he said.

“We are tired of them feeding themselves. They are supposed to be representing us,” he added.

With Mr Trump due to depart the White House in two weeks, many have questioned what will happen to the movement he has created when he is no longer president. The storming of the Capitol appeared to be a wake up call for many Republican leaders who had indulged Mr Trump’s bogus claims in an effort to hold the party together.

But Mr Anderson said it was just the beginning, and that he wouldn’t be surprised if a new party came out of the chaos — one focused on rooting out what he saw as corruption in the system.

“This was the start. It will grow from here,” he said. “Our generation was sitting on the couch enjoying life until this all came about. But we’re not going to sit on our couch and watch them steal our country. This is our country. Our ancestors died in wars to protect it.”

There were others who were far less reasonable. Charles, who only gave his first name, and came from Florida for the protest, gave an altogether darker prediction — one that many have made over the past few days.

“I don’t condone violence at all, but I believe what happened yesterday was necessary. Because the greatest election fraud in history was committed and this affects the world. People are angry and upset because no one is on our side,” he said.

“Quite honestly, and I don’t support violence, but honestly it’s going to have to come to a civil war. And it’s not me, I’m not going to pick up a gun and come marching down here, but a lot of people are because there’s no other recourse."

Read More

Trump brought fascism to the heart of American democracy

Donald Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election explained

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • 82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    82 people arrested so far after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The search for more suspects continues, authorities say.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Biden to nominate Merrick Garland as AG

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general. That’s according to a Biden transition official, Wednesday. Many Americans know Garland as the judge President Barack Obama picked for the Supreme Court in 2016. But his nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans on the grounds the appointment should not occur in a presidential election year... a stance that came under intense criticism at the time… And then again in 2020 when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rushed to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett after the death of liberal icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That confirmation - coming just days before the presidential election. Garland – who has served on the federal appeals bench since 1997 - is no stranger to the Justice Department. He previously served as principal deputy associate attorney general. And - worked as a federal prosecutor where he helped secure a conviction against Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh. He was also on the team that helped secure a conviction of former DC Mayor Marion Barry for cocaine possession. Garland, as attorney general, will have significant power to address issues Biden has pledged to prioritize, like ending the use of the federal death penalty and restoring the Justice Department's role of investigating and holding police departments accountable for "systemic misconduct."

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • How quickly do I need a second COVID-19 vaccine shot?

    The first COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. require two doses a few weeks apart. People should get some degree of protection within two weeks of the first shot, with the second shot bringing about the vaccine’s full protection. For the vaccine by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, the second shot is supposed to be after three weeks.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots