No Release Date Set So Far for Brazil's Bolsonaro After Surgery

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro continues to improve after surgery, but there is as yet no date scheduled for his release from hospital, according to the presidential spokesman.

Speaking to journalists in Sao Paulo, Otavio Rego Barros said that the doctors left Bolsonaro’s room “visibly impressed” with his progress Sunday morning. The president is reacting well to his new diet, which includes thicker porridge and soups, he added.

Bolsonaro, 64, this month underwent his fourth surgery since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in September 2018. Initially, he was supposed to leave hospital on Friday, but his medical team suggested a longer rest period.

The president is determined to recover in time to travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24. Rego Barros said that the medical team would reassess the president before he travels.

A bulletin released by the hospital earlier on Sunday also stated that Bolsonaro’s clinical condition continues to improve. The president isn’t suffering from any pain or fever and his bowel movements are better, the hospital said in the update. Bolsonaro will continue physiotherapy and visitors will remain restricted.

The president has been joined at the hospital by his wife, Michelle, son Carlos and some close advisers.

