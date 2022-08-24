With no release, Odette pleads in molestation and child porn cases

Arrested on Aug. 11, convicted sex offender Charles Dee Odette, 59, pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct second degree and possession of child sexually abusive materials Friday afternoon in Branch County Circuit Court.

The wheelchair-bound inmate will be sentenced on Sept. 19 to a minimum mandatory five years to 22-and-a-half years in prison. Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady said sentencing could come sooner if the Michigan Department of Corrections could finish his pre-sentence investigation sooner.

The Friday afternoon plea came after Odette, who faces numerous medical issues, was denied bond modification to move to a nursing home Friday morning in District Court.

Branch County prosecutor Zack Stempien said the plea is "not in any way based upon any lack of medical care or threat of lack of medical care granted by the Sheriff's Department."

"I know there have been some conversations that the Michigan Department of Corrections is better equipped to handle somebody with his medical needs," Stempien said.

Branch County Jail Captain Fred Blankenship wrote District Judge Brent Weigle to ask for release to a nursing facility because of the impact his care caused on corrections staff.

Only the Laurels of Coldwater offered space if bond requirements could be met. The nursing facility could not provide a secured location to prevent possible contact with other patients or visitors.

Judge Weigle ruled, saying he believes that "the risk is unacceptable to reduce the bond or allow the defendant to be released from the jail notwithstanding his serious medical conditions."

Public defender Matt Glazer said Odette would be better off in prison than the jail.

Odette, who can barely speak, participated by video from the jail for his bond hearing. A corrections officer was sworn in to listen to his answers to court questions and repeat them for the judge.

That does not meet constitutional requirements for a plea. With no sheriff's vehicle equipped for disabled prisoners, two deputies managed to transport him in a patrol car to the courthouse Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police investigated claims by two girls who said Odette molested them while they all lived in the county in 2018 and 2019.

Odette was on the state sex offender registry after his 1992 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Calhoun County.

Investigators found thousands of child pornography pictures on his electronic devices after troopers obtained a search warrant for his Clarendon Road, Butler Township residence.

Branch County Jail administrators refused to accept Odette when arrested on the warrant on Aug. 11. Stempien and court staff set up an immediate arraignment. Magistrate Valerie White then ordered that he be held under a $200,000 bond.

Odette is on an oxygen machine for breathing and often contracts pneumonia. Judge Weigle added he suffers "frequent severe hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, significant pulmonary disease, and vocal cord maladies." He also uses an insulin pump. The defendant is prescribed numerous medications.

Odette is on Medicaid. That will end 30 days after his arrest if he remains in jail.

Captain Blankenship said it's not really about the money.

"It's about the time, how much staff time it takes, and how much nursing time it takes away from the other inmates," he said. "We only have a nurse for four days a week. The corrections officers are not trained and do not have even CNA qualifications."

Stempien noted Odette has "a significant history of criminal sexual conduct convictions and prison time."

"I believe if he is out, there are numerous people that can be victims again," he said. "And even if it's not somebody that he's touching, there are victims by downloading child porn."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Charles Odette entered no contest pleas to molestation and child porn