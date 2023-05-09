‘No relief’: Husband who killed wife, beloved Mass. teacher, won’t get new trial, SJC says

A husband who has continually denied his involvement in the brutal murder of his wife, a beloved local teacher, despite being convicted in her killing, will remain behind bars with no opportunity to seek a new trial, Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Tuesday.

Before Andrew MacCormack was sentenced to life in prison in December 2019 for strangling and repeatedly stabbing 30-year-old Vanessa Masucci inside their Revere home in 2017, he proclaimed his innocence and told a judge that he “did not murder her.” He also told the court that the investigation into his wife’s death was “done with blinders on.”





In an appeal filed with the Supreme Judicial Court after sentencing, MacCormack asked for a verdict of not guilty to be entered on his behalf or that a new trial be ordered.

MacCormack argued that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction and he also contended that the “police investigation focused exclusively on him, rather than pursuing other leads.” MacCormack also claimed that the judge “abused her discretion in permitting the introduction of certain evidence,” court documents showed.

In response to MacCormack’s request, the SJC said, “Having carefully reviewed the record, we discern no error that would warrant vacating the conviction, or ordering a new trial, and no reason to grant relief.”

Masucci had worked as a second-grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn. Investigators said she was the victim of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

During the trial, prosecutors said the couple was having financial problems and Vanessa MacCormack had confronted her husband about his drug use before her death and threatened to seek a divorce if he didn’t “shape up.”

After the murder, MacCormack took their 1-year-old daughter with him to buy cocaine and attempted to cover up the crime by scrubbing his home with bleach.

