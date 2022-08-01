No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people gather at the beach side as they watch the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying Wentian lab module, lift off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, July 24, 2022. There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region, where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday, Aug. 1. (Zhang Liyun/Xinhua via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday.

Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province.

“We are monitoring the situation and have also issued an advisory to the public to be vigilant, avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and to report to local authorities immediately,” Talampas told The Associated Press.

The China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday that most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. It said the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.

The Chinese agency announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa.

The Philippine Space Agency did not receive any notifications from its Chinese counterpart about the rocket debris.

China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.

The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.

China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.

The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most-powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.

The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on reentry, the Chinese government announced earlier.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Rocket Debris Makes Out-Of-Control Fall Back To Earth

    Video shows people apparently spotting the rocket's burning debris in the night sky over Malaysia.

  • CFN Preseason All-Independent Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

    Who are the best players among the independents going into the 2022 college football season? They're highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Independent team and top 30 players.

  • Deadline for CT residents to apply for child tax rebate

    The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children.

  • Jewish volunteers bond with Ukrainian kids at summer camp

    A 5-year-old girl's drawing at a summer camp in Poland's capital caught the eye of one of her counselors. Why did she use black and white, and not red or pink, to make a heart, Rabbi Ilana Baird asked the child. The girl, sighing heavily, said it was black like the dog she left behind in Ukraine.

  • Relatives of Azovstal defenders call on world community to declare Russia terrorism sponsor after Olenivka attack

    Relatives of the fighters who defended Azovstal plant in Mariupol along with activists called on the global community to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism at a demonstration on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv on July 30, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported.

  • Iraqi cleric urges wider protests as supporters occupy parliament

    Powerful Iraqi Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr Sunday urged other factions to support a protest that has seen his followers occupy parliament in a dispute over who should name the next prime minister. Nearly 10 months after elections, the oil-rich country is still without a new government due to the repeated failure of negotiations and the en-masse resignation last month of Sadr's bloc -- the largest in parliament. Despite tear gas, water cannon and temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit), his followers stormed the legislature on Saturday after pulling down heavy concrete barricades on roads to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, home to government buildings and embassies. The health ministry said at least 100 protesters and 25 security personnel were hurt in the confrontation, prompting the European Union to express concern over "escalation". On Sunday, the protesters -- who had bedded down overnight with blankets -- appeared in no mood to leave, as volunteers distributed soup, hard-boiled eggs, bread and water. "We were hoping for the best but we got the worst," said one of the protesters, Abdelwahab al-Jaafari, 45, a day labourer with nine children. "The politicians currently in parliament have brought us nothing." In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Analysts have said Sadr, a mercurial cleric who once led a militia against US and Iraqi government forces, is using protests to signal that his views must be respected in establishing a new government, amid a power struggle between his bloc and rival Shiite factions. Sadr on Sunday took to Twitter to laud a "spontaneous revolution in the Green Zone -- a first step," he said, towards "an extraordinary opportunity for a fundamental change." - 'Coup against the people' - He called on "everyone... to support the reformist revolutionaries". That stance earned a rebuke from his principal Shiite political opponents, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, which described Sadr's comments as "a call for a coup against the people, the state and its institutions". The immediate trigger for the occupation of parliament was a decision by the Coordination Framework to nominate former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister's post. The rival bloc includes lawmakers from the party of Sadr's longtime foe, ex-prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, and also represents the pro-Iran former paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi, now integrated into the regular forces. The Hashed -- along with tribes and the wider security forces -- were among elements Sadr urged to join his protest initiative on Sunday. A statement issued by a Sadr loyalist on Sunday urged protesters to keep the premises clean, organise unarmed security patrols and to keep the sit-in going by operating in shifts. Sadr's bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest parliamentary faction, but still far short of a majority. In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the political logjam. That led to the pro-Iran bloc becoming the largest in parliament, but still there was no agreement on naming a new prime minister, president or cabinet. Sadr's supporters had already forced their way into the legislative chamber on Wednesday, staying there for two hours before leaving on his orders. - 'People with integrity' - Despite oil wealth and elevated global crude prices, Iraq remains hobbled by corruption, unemployment and other woes, which sparked a youth-led protest movement in 2019. As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by their opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces. But supporters of Sadr view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight. One of them, Oum Hussein, 42, said the sit-in sought a government of "people with integrity who serve the country", while Sadr's opponents select politicians "known for corruption". A spokesperson for the European Union expressed concern about "the ongoing protests and their potential escalation", while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged "peaceful and inclusive dialogue," according to his spokesman. Semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish authorities in the country's north meanwhile offered to host talks in their capital Arbil. sf/tgg/it/dwo/lg

  • Uncontrolled Chinese rocket debris lights up night sky, falls back to Earth near Philippines

    U.S. officials confirmed reentry of the Chinese rocket debris while criticizing China for failing to share trajectory information.

  • Asian shares advance, Hong Kong sags on weak factory data

    Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul slipped. Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed Sunday, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power.

  • Scientists Spark Backlash After Labeling Cats as 'Invasive Alien Species'

    First of all, scientists, how dare you?

  • Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies

    Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. One of his longtime aides, Norman Legaspi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been in and out of the hospital in recent years due to a heart condition and had suffered from dementia.

  • MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs send shortstop Dixon Machado to Giants

    The Cubs traded Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to the Giants on Sunday for right-hander Raynel Espinal.

  • Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

    An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. It's a trend seen in several Republican primaries this year that has led to mixed results for those who peddle conspiracy theories and promote the falsehood that widespread fraud led to Trump's defeat. In Kansas, voters will choose between a challenger who questions the 2020 presidential results and the incumbent Republican who believes the election was secure in his state.

  • Doctors Warn Against Following New Viral TikTok Trend

    Not every idea on TikTok is good.

  • Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

    A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China. "All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

  • This DIY box helps clear indoor air of the coronavirus. Why aren't more people using them?

    As the pandemic drags on, cleaning up indoor air has become a passion project not just for aerosol scientists and epidemiologists, but for citizens.

  • Dinosaur footprints from more than 100 million years ago were accidentally discovered by customer eating at a restaurant in China

    "Sauropod tracks are not rare in Sichuan Basin … but they are very rare[ly] found in restaurants in downtown," a paleontologist told The Washington Post.

  • This Capsule Is Going to Bring Travelers to Space in 2024 — See Inside

    Welcome to Spaceship Neptune.

  • Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

    Can Covid-related loss of smell lead to cognitive decline or increase your risk for Alzheimer's? Sense of smell is a warning sign for dementia but more research is needed.

  • Starlink: Why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites?

    The billionaire's SpaceX company hopes to provide an internet service from space.

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still