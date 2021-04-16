No response as divers knock on capsized ship hull in search of 12 missing people

Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil-industry vessel Thursday while divers searching for survivors knocked on the ship's hull without response.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • WHO chief: COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

    The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

  • Friendship between DeSantis and Gaetz may become a liability for governor

    There is no indication that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tied to the federal probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz, but the investigation could spark new scrutiny of their political partnership and become a liability for DeSantis as he runs for reelection ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

  • 1 dead, 12 crew members still missing after ship capsizes

    Rescue crews are scouring an area larger than the state of Rhode Island after a vessel with 19 people on board capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday.

  • Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Body camera footage of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month shows the officer yelling “Drop it!” at the teen right before he opens fire.

  • Delhi COVID-19 cemetery running low on space as deaths mount

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Beating the earth with his fists, a young man wails as the body of his father, who died after contracting COVID-19, is taken from an ambulance and lowered into a hastily-dug grave in India's capital New Delhi. The city's main Muslim graveyard for victims of COVID-19 is running out of space, according to authorities, as cases in Delhi and across the country run out of control following the relaxation of almost all curbs on movement last year. India, a country of almost 1.4 billion people, has reported more than 200,000 new daily cases for the last two days, the highest in the world, with Delhi overtaking Mumbai as the country's worst-hit city.

  • Pros Say These Shampoos Will Make Your Hair Grow Super Fast

    When you desperately want longer hair—whether you're trying to grow out a haircut you're not feeling anymore or dealing with hair loss, a problem that affects 40 percent of women—looking in the mirror can get depressing, and waiting can feel like an eternity. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to speed up hair growth, like incorporating special shampoos into your routine. Can shampoo really promote hair growth?

  • Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film

    The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name a century ago in Florence, are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family’s legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder. “The House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is based on a book about the 1995 murder-for-hire of one of Gucci's grandchildren, Maurizio, and the subsequent trial and conviction of his ex-wife. Patrizia Reggiani, portrayed by Lady Gaga, served 16 years in prison for contracting the murder.

  • Lady Gaga's Gucci Film Blasted by Fashion Label's Family Heirs: 'We Are Truly Disappointed'

    Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the Gucci heir Maurizio who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder him

  • The rise in COVID-19 cases in children: Yahoo News Explains

    While the U.S. is seeing a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations, with 4.6 million administered last Saturday alone, the nation is also experiencing a rise in cases. Of concern among health experts is the recent increase among teens and children, particularly in Michigan. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why the number of infections is going up now, how the coronavirus variants come into play and what to know when it comes to youth activities.

  • SpaceX, NASA give 'go' for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

    SpaceX is gearing up for its third astronaut launch in under a year, after getting the green light from NASA a week ahead of next Thursday’s planned flight. Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s space company Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff with a crew of four to the International Space Station. This will be the first crew flight using a recycled Falcon and Dragon.

  • US troop pullout will leave behind an uncertain Afghanistan

    The Biden administration’s surprise announcement of an unconditional troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 appears to strip the Taliban and the Afghan government of considerable leverage and could ramp up pressure on them to reach a peace deal. The Taliban and Afghan government can no longer hold the U.S. hostage — the Taliban with escalating violence and the Afghan president by dragging his feet on a power-sharing deal with the insurgents that doesn't include him as president — because Washington made it clear that U.S. troops are leaving, no matter what.

  • Dale Moss Addresses Cheating Rumors and Where Things Stand with Clare Crawley

    SOoOOooOooOooo....are they still engaged, or?

  • How to turn online gaming into a lucrative career: Advice from Youtube Fortnite sensation Lachlan Power

    Fortnite has spawned a handful of gaming superstars, including a 25 year-old Australian named Lachlan Power. Yahoo Finance's Jen Rogers sat down with gamer asnd content creator Lachlan Power to talk about how he's turned a childhood passion into a very lucrative career on this THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021.

  • CDC report suggests it's safer to keep middle seats open on planes

    The study, conducted pre-pandemic, found unoccupied middle seats could prevent the transmission of viruses by 23% to 57%.

  • Heavy Springtime Snow Falls in Northwest Kansas

    At least two inches of snow accumulated as heavy snow fell in Goodland, Kansas, in the early morning hours of April 16, the National Weather Service said.The NWS said snow would persist until midday, and warned that, “slick and slushy roadways as well as reduced visibilities are being observed across much of the region.” Credit: NWS Goodland via Storyful

  • Brandon Scott Hole: Police had seized gun from former FedEx employee and FBI was warned of ‘suicide by cop’

    At least 100 people at the facility at the time of the shooting on Thursday night

  • My wife makes $200K a year, but gives us $700 a month, and $3,000 to her brother and mother ‘to keep them in the good life’

    What I did not know is that my mother-in-law also uses emotional guilt to get my wife to work 150-hour weeks to keep her and her son in the good life. It is a complex system where people follow rules, adopt moral beliefs and, yes, can give up their own agency without question.

  • Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.

  • Encrypting social media chat 'could put up to 700,000 children at risk of grooming'

    The encrypting of online chat by Facebook and other social media giants could put up to 700,000 children at risk of grooming by sexual predators, according to official data. Some 682,000 children aged 10 to 15 spoke to someone online they had not met in person in the past year, according to the Office for National Statistics. Of these contacts, 74 per cent were through private messages, while one in six girls received a sexual message including explicit videos or images. The disclosure comes as Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, will on Monday renew her attack on plans by Facebook and other social media giants to extend the encryption of messages. Speaking at an NSPCC conference on encryption, she will warn that the move could deny law enforcement agencies access to millions of suspect contacts between children and sexual abusers. The Home Office has estimated that Facebook's plans would remove 12 million reports of child abuse to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children every year, which led to more than 2,500 arrests in the UK and 3,000 British children being safeguarded. Andy Burrows, the head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said: "We know that private messaging is the point at which grooming happens. It is the start of the grooming pathway. When you see significant proportions of children talking through direct messages with people they don't know in the real world, that's a risk factor. "That 16 per cent of 13 to 15-year-old girls are being sent sexual content is deeply worrying. These are children at an age when adolescent risk-taking is at its highest. We are talking about a vulnerable group of children." The NSPCC has said the Government's current plans to combat encryption in its proposed duty of care laws do not go far enough in forcing the companies to maintain at least the same standard of protection and screening of messages as they do now. It wants the new law to shift the onus onto tech firms to show they are identifying and mitigating risks on products before they roll them out. The current onus is on Ofcom to prove risk, rather than companies to show they are taking steps to protect children. The charity also says Ofcom should have the power to force tech firms to act before harm has happened rather than after. Under the current plans, the regulator needs to demonstrate persistent and prevalent child abuse before it can force platforms to act. Facebook and other social media companies plan to use "metadata" to identify suspicious activity but will not be able to open the messages, as they can now, to provide evidence to investigators. "If a social media network introduces end-to-end encryption without the mitigations in place, the implications for child protection will be considerable if not potentially catastrophic," said Mr Burrows.

  • A Republican senator delayed the passage of a bipartisan bill that he co-sponsored

    The procedural delay threw a wrench into a rare bipartisan effort in the Senate to counter China's aggressiveness on the global stage.