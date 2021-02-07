No rest for the weary: Winter storm rolls across East as polar vortex sweeps into Midwest

A winter storm was rolling up the snow-weary East Coast on Sunday, threatening to pound some areas with a foot of snow just a week after a powerful nor'easter blitzed parts of the region with 2 feet of snow.

AccuWeather meteorologists said the emerging weather pattern did not appear to threaten a repeat at of the blockbuster storm that shattered snowfall records across of the region last week.

"This snowstorm ... is going to be a glancing blow, but still an impactful storm from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast," AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The storm comes as a blast of Arctic air from Canada began sweeping the season's coldest air yet across the Plains. The polar vortex is expected to provide the frigid weather with "a free ride," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said, bringing a big chill across the Midwest and into the East for most of the week.

On Sunday, about 50 million people were under a winter storm watch or warning. New York City, still recovering from almost 2 feet of snow, was forecast to see 4 to 8 inches before the snow ended Sunday night.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday’s snowfall would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites. But the city, which has allowed many restaurants to set up tables on streets to facilitate outdoor dining, did suspend roadway dining Sunday.

That's a setback for restaurants hoping to draw Super Bowl business.

"Restaurants should remove or secure furniture and remove electric heaters," the city emergency management said in a statement. "Remove the tops of structures if possible or regularly clear snow off of structures to prevent damage."

An arctic blast is coming: We can blame the infamous polar vortex.

Isaac Elvis, owner of Trattoria Casa di Isacco in Hell’s Kitchen, told CBS2 he’s not going to stop serving people who want to eat inside his outdoor structure.

"I spent $30,000 doing that outside. Table, heat, everything. People have to eat,” he said. “I’m not" closing.

Story continues

A dog sits near a snow animal in Central Park in New York City on Feb. 4, 2021.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, was forecast to see 3 to 5 inches. That's on top of the 27 inches the city of 120,000 people got last week. The latest storm comes one day after the city ended its snow emergency for the last storm. Neighboring Bethlehem and Easton declared new snow emergencies for Sunday.

AccuWeather said 3 to 6 inches of snow was likely to extend from eastern Tennessee to northern Virginia, then into portions of New Jersey, New York and New England. Part of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Long Island, New York, might get 6 to 12 inches.

That won't be the end of it. AccuWeather forecasters predicted more opportunities for snow later this week and next as that Arctic air plunges down from central Canada and sprawls across the central and eastern U.S. An active storm track was forecast. The Midwest was already wrestling with unseasonably low temperatures – Chicago dipped below 0 degrees on Sunday – that were headed east.

AccuWeather said it was monitoring a potential storm destined to spread snow from parts of the Midwest to much of the Northeast starting as soon as Monday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm: New York getting hit again, days after Nor'easter