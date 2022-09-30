No restaurants closed in recent Arlington inspections; food service graded at AT&T Stadium

No Arlington restaurants were closed after health inspectors visited 344 businesses between Sept. 11 and Sept. 24.

Of those restaurants, 202 included food service options at AT&T Stadium, among which the lowest score was an 85 at Stadium Club Pentagon Bar.

In Arlington, inspectors grade restaurants on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest score. Any scores lower than 75 are considered low and anything lower than 70 is considered extremely poor.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Two Arlington restaurants received scores of 74: Nanglo Restaurant at 3980 N. Collins St. and Collins Donut at 2256 N. Collins St.

The city health department did not respond to a request for information on what led to those low scores.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Sept. 11th - Sept. 24th, 2022. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.