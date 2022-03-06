No restaurants fail Tarrant County health inspections, one cited for roaches

No restaurant scored by the Tarrant County Public Health inspectors required follow-up inspections during the last two weeks of February.

Over the course of Feb. 13 through Feb. 26, 158 restaurants in Tarrant County — in cities except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own — underwent health inspections from the county’s public health inspectors.

No restaurant scored over a 29, which would require a follow-up inspection. Dairy Queen located at 728 Airport Freeway in Hurst and M&M Quick Stop, located at 844 W. Pipeline Road, also in Hurst, both came close, with scores of 28 and 25.

And although no follow-up inspections were required, Monkey King Noodle Company Harvest Hall, located at 815 S. Main St. in Grapevine, was cited for the presence of roaches, and North Crowley High School, located at 9100 S. Hulen St. near Fort Worth, was cited for the presence of pink and black mold like growth on the ice machine interior.

From previous inspections, Gyros Paradise, located at 1548 Bedford Road S. in Bedford, and Yegna Juice, located at 811 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst, had their reinspections during this period. Both establishments scored perfectly with zero violations during their follow-up.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Feb. 13th - Feb. 26th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.