No rolling blackouts planned in November, ministry says

Despite recent speculation online that Ukrainians might have to deal with interruptions in power supply in November, the Ukrainian power grid is stable enough to avoid any rolling blackouts, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry announced via Telegram on Oct. 31.

The ministry has debunked speculative social media statements predicting scheduled power outages for November. Currently, the amount of electricity produced in Ukraine sufficiently meets consumers' needs.

The message emphasized that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine-controlled territory will be operational this winter. If necessary, backup generation facilities will be brought online to provide additional capacity.

At the same time, the government does not rule out the possibility of restrictions on energy consumption this winter—if Russia succeeds in damaging the Ukrainian power grid in another missile strike campaign.

On Oct. 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that he expects Russia to again attempt to destroy the Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter, stating they will "try to strike more."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine