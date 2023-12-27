No ruling yet on University Heights lawsuit dismissal, after six hour hearing Wednesday

A University Heights Neighborhood sign along Sunshine Street next to properties on the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street at the center of a lawsuit.

A lawsuit involving deed restrictions on property in the University Heights neighborhood is teetering on a tightrope, with dismissal still a possibility. After six hours in the courtroom Wednesday, Circuit Judge Derek Ankrom said he will take the next few days to consider the controversial development plan and whether to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of legal "ripeness."

The lawsuit was filed by a group of residents in the University Heights neighborhood who seek to enforce 100-year-old deed restrictions on properties owned by Be Kind & Merciful LLC on the northwest corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street. The property is currently zoned for single-family residential use but BK&M has applied to rezone eight properties on the corner for commercial development, which neighbors say would violate the original deed restrictions limiting development to traditional dwellings.

At the most recent rezoning hearing, Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the application after BK&M revealed revamped plans of creating a food hall with pickleball courts and an indoor playground on the corner. The rezoning request is set to go before Springfield City Council at its Jan. 22 meeting.

A question of ripeness

The case has already survived one request for dismissal, which was denied in March by Michael Cordonnier, the Division I circuit judge at the time. Following Cordonnier's retirement, the case was delayed and awaited a new judge. Once Ankrom took over, he decided to reconsider dismissal on the ground that the case lacked "ripeness," meaning the plaintiffs are asking the court to make a decision based on hypotheticals and future speculation about what could happen, according to court documents. The judge's main concern was that any violation of the deed restriction is currently dependent on a rezoning application that may or may not be approved.

He ordered the plaintiffs to "show cause" that a ripe controversy does exist for the court to litigate on. He asked for evidence that BK&M has already violated the deed restrictions and any intention to violate the deed restrictions if the rezoning is not approved.

Wednesday, Ankrom said his main struggle has been to determine whether BK&M's plans are substantial enough to determine intent of violation. He saw evidence and heard arguments from both sides Wednesday, with developer Ralph Duda and University Heights residents Susan Robinson and Courtney Fletcher each taking the witness stand. Courtney Fletcher and her husband, Mark, are intervenors in the case.

Representing the plaintiffs, attorneys Bryan Wade and Lauren Haskins argued that the existence and use of the gravel parking lot where private homes once stood was a violation of the deed restrictions. Wade also pointed out that, despite Duda saying two houses that have been demolished were blighted and in "pretty rough shape," making them unsuitable for for residential use, each of the properties was bought for about $400,000.

Ankrom said the deed restrictions prohibit erection of anything but a private residence, rather than alternate use of the property, and asked whether gravel on the lot would constitute the "erection" of anything. The Fletchers' main argument focused on the damages the application process and BK&M's actions have already caused to surrounding homeowners with respect to home values and the uncertainty of the future of the neighborhood.

Bryan Fisher, representing the defendant, maintained that no plan for violating deed restrictions exists, absent gaining rezoning approval from the city. Under questioning by Wade, developer Duda said he only became aware of the deed restrictions when Mark Fletcher posted about them on Facebook, although title reports indicate a reference to some restrictions.

During questioning Duda agreed that the validity of the deed restrictions must be decided and that city staff and other entities have said they won't consider the matter.

"Put them all out of their misery," Wade said in his closing argument, pointing to the need for a decision, one way or another, rather than dismissal.

Initial reactions from judge

Without coming to any formal conclusion yet, Ankrom shared his initial thoughts on the evidence and testimony presented over the day. He said the plaintiffs have a stronger case for ripeness on the first two counts for which they seek relief — whether deed restrictions exist and whether they are enforceable — than the third, which seeks to deem the application for rezoning moot. The application, Ankrom noted, is only a proposal that can be and has been modified and changed throughout the litigation process.

Ankrom said the biggest issue he has to wrangle with is the legal impediment to construction that still exists before City Council acts upon the rezoning. He called the dismissal case a "sticky wicket of a decision" that the court must get right.

The application itself and the details of BK&M's most recent plans were not submitted into evidence or presented to the judge.

Counterclaim accuses abuse of process

BK&M has also filed a counterclaim that will go before the judge at the time of the trial. The counterclaim alleges that the plaintiffs have filed the lawsuit as a means of affecting the zoning application at the city, rather than to seek actual legal relief through the judicial process.

While plaintiffs and intervenors had filed a motion to dismiss the counterclaim, Ankrom denied it.

The bench trial for the ultimate decision on the deed restrictions currently remains scheduled to take place Jan. 18-19.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: University Heights lawsuit ripeness question lingers after testimony