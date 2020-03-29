No running water. No electricity. On Navajo Nation, coronavirus creates worry and confusion as cases surge

Many rural homes on the Navajo Nation, such as this one in Cameron, Ariz., do not have electricity or running water as the coronavirus pandemic surges on the reservation. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Robbins runs the generator attached to her family’s mobile home for just a few hours most mornings. With no electricity, it provides heat in this rural high-desert stretch of the Navajo Nation where overnight temperatures often linger in the low 30s this time of year.

Robbins first started hearing the whispers earlier this month — the fever, that sickness, something called coronavirus — but most people in this town of about 900 didn’t seem too worried. It was far off, neighbors told her, a world away in the big cities.

So, Robbins, who rarely has access to the internet or TV news, continued with her daily routine, which includes helping her mother who sometimes suffers from side effects of a surgery years ago to remove a cancerous stomach tumor.

Lisa Robbins, 21, first started hearing the whispers a few weeks ago about the coronavirus threat, but most of her neighbors on Navajo Nation didn't seem too worried. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) More

Then came the bang on her door and a stark warning from local leaders.

"They told us to stay inside … don’t come out because people could die,” Robbins said one evening last week. “It hit us so fast, no one knows what to do.”

Here on the largest Native American reservation, one that spans portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, politicians and health officials are mounting a frantic effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The impact could be especially devastating, officials fear, in an extremely rural area larger than West Virginia, with roughly 175,000 residents and only four inpatient hospitals.

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus on the reservation came on March 17, but just days later, the Navajo Nation announced that the number had jumped to nearly 100. With limited testing, many fear the number of people infected could be far higher.

Already, two Navajo have died from COVID-19, which was believed to have been spread at an evangelical church rally in Chilchinbeto, Ariz., in the northern portion of the reservation, about 90 miles northeast of Cameron, on March 7. There were local reports that one pastor was coughing as he delivered a sermon.

Congregants greeted one another with handshakes and hugs and packed together to hear pastors from around the Navajo Nation. Some pastors who live off the reservation also spoke after traveling hundreds of miles to attend.

Zenium Yazzie, 10, with his dogs near his family home on the Navajo Nation. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) More

Days later, many attendees began suffering fevers and dry coughs. Loved ones offered treatment, exposing themselves to the virus. It spread quickly.

"Navajo residents are panicking as these numbers rise,” said Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation. “We need a lot of help fast from the federal government.“

Nez issued a stay-at-home order last week, but communicating and implementing such an edict can prove difficult.

Many residents, like Robbins, live in remote areas of the reservation where you can drive for miles and see nothing but towering junipers dotting red-rock mesas. Others live in cities like Flagstaff and Phoenix, where the virus is spreading, and travel several hours to the reservation to visit family and worship. Some Navajo don't have running water, making it complicated to carry out the best prevention method: frequent hand-washing.

And even when news of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began to circulate, many here have remained wary, due to a long-standing distrust of the federal government and a painful history of loss from earlier epidemics brought in from the outside world.