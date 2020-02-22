No, Russia Doesn't Need Aircraft Carriers

For much of its history, the Russian navy has been a subject of vigorous internal debates regarding its purpose, force structure, and the prospect of acting independently from the paternalism of the Russian army. The debate over the future of Russia’s maritime forces reached its peak during the first decades of the formation of the Soviet Union and was institutionalized by the so-called traditionalists and modernists. The former advocated for an independent and high-quality blue-water navy venturing the global waters. Modernists with their land-warfare oriented mindset argued that the navy would always remain the junior partner of the army and simply could not have a decisive role in major wars. To them, it would be a waste of resources to invest in surface ships. Hence, the emphasis on submarines that seemed a much more cost effective alternative.

Among the Soviet leaders who harbored strong anti-navy sentiments Nikita Khrushchev clearly stands out. In his pursuit to alleviate the country from the enormous cost of naval expenditure Khrushchev rendered cruisers and aircraft carriers useless. In addition, he was inspired by the increasing quality of missiles and believed that all major naval missions could be completed with submarines. As part of his naval “reforms” Khrushchev got rid of the Naval Ministry and fired Admiral Nikolai Kuznetsov to further derail the navy’s global aspirations. He sure learned the lesson the hard way during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

