No Russian surrender agreement in near future, reparations unlikely – Ukrainian diplomat

In an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 9, Valerii Chaly, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the United States, said that Ukraine will not sign a surrender agreement with Russia anytime soon.

“We will not have a surrender agreement with Russia in the coming years. It may happen someday, but not in the near future. So forget about any reparations formalized in such a way,” Chaly said.

While ruling out a formal surrender agreement, Chaly suggested that Ukraine could pursue reparations through an international court, presenting it as one of the avenues to seek compensation for the extensive damage suffered during the conflict.

“The main form of compensation for the damage, state losses amounting to hundreds of billions, will be financial compensation,” Chaly said.

“Where does this compensation go? When you don’t have a formal interstate agreement or a UN resolution, then it turns out that it’s the decision of each individual country. And here arises the question.”

“On the one hand, I am confident that it will happen, the interests of our partners are embedded here. I appreciate this assistance, and it’s very good that their interests align with ours. They will come in with reconstruction projects, with these funds in Ukraine along with their control. That’s how it will be.”

According to Chaly, “our dependence on external partners is enormous,” and the interests are diverse.

“I have seen the recovery plan. Our partners want to develop our metallurgy and chemical industry... The money will come. There will be, I think, several hundred billion dollars for sure. I believe, no less than $500 billion. But if someone thinks that this is a huge amount, it’s not true,” said Chaly.

“This money can be directed very specifically, prioritizing development where we can already have this development base and further enhance the country’s development. If they go towards restoring the state we had before the large-scale invasion, towards restoring metallurgical or chemical enterprises, so that our international specialization remains the same, I think it would not be entirely correct.”

In September, it was reported that Ukraine would demand reparations from Russia during the hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia. However, Kyiv has not yet determined the amount.

Earlier this year, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, had stated that post-war reconstruction in Ukraine would heavily rely on reparations from Russia.

Kubrakov envisioned Russian funds contributing at least 50% of the financing, with the remaining 25% each coming from Ukraine’s partners and state funding.

