No Russian ships currently present in Black Sea says Ukrainian Navy

The large amphibious assault ship Minsk before and after the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack (the strike was carried out in September 2013, when the ship was in a ship repair dock in Sevastopol)

Stormy weather is preventing Russia from deploying its warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said on national television on Nov. 19.

"As of 07:30 on November 19, 2023, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," Pletenchuk said.

Read also: Zelenskyy tells PABSEC Russia no longer able to use Black Sea as springboard to destabilize other countries

“Two Russian ships are currently in the Mediterranean, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with eight missiles.”

“Four ships have crossed the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov in the last 24 hours. Two of them sailed from the Bosporus. No vessels crossed into the Black Sea.”

Read also: Ukraine successfully pushing Russian navy out of Crimea — Stoltenberg

Previous Ukrainian Navy reports registered one enemy ship on Nov. 18 in the Black/Azov sea region, and three on Nov. 17.

This compares to nine ships in both seas and one in the Mediterranean on November 8.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine