No sale: Expansion continues at Waterford chip plant despite deed transfer

Jim Martin, Erie Times-News
·3 min read

WATERFORD —The former Troyer Farms snack food plant in Waterford has a new owner.

But only on paper.

According to a deed recorded at the Erie County Courthouse, Shearers Foods Waterford LLC has sold the chip plant property at 821 Route 97 to Snackhouse Portfolio Property LLC, a Minnesota-based entity that was formed earlier this month.

The price, according to court records, was $11.528 million.

The Troyer family built the potato chip plant in 1967 and sold the operation to Bickel’s Snack Foods Inc. in 2008. Bickel’s moved production out of Waterford to its York headquarters in 2011. Shearer's bought the plant in 2016.

Mark Troyer, who previously owned the plant and continues to supply potatoes for use there, said Thursday he knew nothing about a possible sale.

"They are in the midst of an expansion program," Troyer said. "They are in the midst of that work and everything is going full bore."

Related coverage: $27.5M investment in former Troyer Farms chip plant will add 40 jobs

Potato chips are produced in this January 2018 file photo at what is now the Shearer&#39;s snack food plant in Waterford. The real estate has been sold, but business is expected to continue as usual.
Potato chips are produced in this January 2018 file photo at what is now the Shearer's snack food plant in Waterford. The real estate has been sold, but business is expected to continue as usual.

Troyer was referring to a $27.5 million expansion plan, announced in September, to add 100,000 square feet and a production line for baked snacks.

As part of that expansion program, Shearer's, based in Massillon, Ohio, said it expected to boost employment from 200 to about 240.

Turns out that operations at the plant, including the ongoing expansion, are expected to continue as usual.

Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, which helped secure financing for the expansion project, said Shearer's still owns and operates the business in Waterford.

"The transaction was a long-term sale-leaseback of real estate only," she said.

Related coverage: KLN water extension nears completion

In other words, the company sold the real estate to an entity that will lease the facility to Shearer's. It's a common business arrangement used by many companies for a variety of reasons.

Won't see Shearer's brand on shelves

While employees won't likely see any changes related to that deed transfer, in an unrelated move, fans of Shearer's brand chips are likely to notice a change on the shelves of their local grocery or convenience store.

The company has discontinued production of snacks carrying the Shearer's name and will focus instead on private label brands, according to a report in The Independent newspaper in Massillon, Ohio.

Ohio report: Shearer's Foods stops making its branded chips to focus on private label business

More: Shearer's Foods stops making its branded chips to focus on private label business

The Shearer's website refers to the company as "the leading private brand manufacturer in North America."

There's no indication that the focus on private labels will affect the ongoing expansion.

The company announced in September that it needed to expand one of its North American plants and chose the Erie County facility.

"It's a major project for us," Fritz Kohlmann, the company's chief financial officer said in September. He predicted the project would take about a year to complete.

Originally a family-owned company when it was founded in 1974, Shearer's has been owned since 2015 by the Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan.

Contact Jim Martin at 814-881-5229 or jmartin@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNMartin.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Shearer's chip plant expansion moves ahead despite deed transfer

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • SoFi's (SOFI) Bullish Option Activity Reveals Opportunity

    A significant SOFI reversal looks to be forthcoming after a treacherous 3 months of overdone selling, let's trade it!

  • 4 Stocks With Swelling Cash Flows to Add to Your Portfolio

    Cash offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions and the fuel to run the growth engine. Therefore, companies with rising cash flows like PPC, WIRE, GRIN and DLHC are worth buying.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukr

  • Warren Buffett has warned against hoarding cash, gold, or bitcoin during wars — and touted stocks as the safest long-term bet

    The billionaire investor said he'd buy stocks even if World War III were coming and noted that the value of money typically falls during conflicts.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Katherine Wu leaves Coinbase Ventures to join crypto investment firm Archetype

    Coinbase Ventures investor Katherine Wu is leaving the company for early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype, less than a year after joining Coinbase as a senior deal lead in September. Wu will work as a venture partner at Archetype, an early-stage VC founded by Ash Egan, who is an investor in a number of prominent crypto startups, including Chainalysis, BlockFi and FalconX, according to the firm's website.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

    On Wednesday, Ark snapped up shares of Twilio, Roblox, Coinbase and JD.com. It sold Twitter and Palantir Technologies.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • This Dividend Stock Yields Almost 7% and Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that focuses on experiential properties. Among the types of properties you'll find in EPR's portfolio are movie theaters, ski resorts, golf attractions, family entertainment centers, and indoor waterparks, just to name a few. The company has grown impressively over the years, and investors have been rewarded with market-beating returns as a result.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Why Advanced Micro (AMD) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

    Advanced Micro (AMD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • As investors forget ‘buy the dip’ and ‘buy the invasion’ instead, BofA warns we’re still close to a bear market

    Bank of America Research warned on Friday that not only is the bull market ending, it’s almost time for bears to go into hibernation.