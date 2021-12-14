‘No sanctuary’: A boy sexually abused up to 15 kids. His pastor relative protected him.

From the pulpit, Pastor Jared Olivetti issued a warning.

In his Nov. 8, 2020, sermon, he cautioned the congregation at Immanuel Reformed Presbyterian Church against religious authorities who might cause them harm by abusing their power.

“We are in danger, Lord, and we don’t always realize it; we don’t always wrestle with that,” Olivetti said. “So, we pray that you would protect us.

“Lord, we pray that you would protect this particular congregation from me, from anything I might say or do that would detract from the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Months before he delivered that sermon, it was revealed to leaders at the West Lafayette church that children from multiple families had been abused and harassed by another minor within the congregation, according to internal church documents obtained by IndyStar. Olivetti and his fellow elders kept the abuse from church members for more than four months, even as they learned of additional transgressions.

The perpetrator, a teenage boy, is a relative of the pastor. Rather than immediately recuse himself, IndyStar found Olivetti continued to shape the church’s response, taking advantage of his position as a leader to interfere with the investigation.

Furthermore, several people close to the situation told IndyStar they believe the other elders chose to publicly minimize the abuse and protect their pastor over the congregation's children.

“They did not care about us,” the mother in one victim's family told IndyStar.

The incidents occurred on and off church property between spring 2019 and March 2020, church records indicate. Parents told IndyStar the children reported over- and under-clothes touching, oral-genital contact and penetration.

Olivetti and the members of the 2020 Immanuel elder board did not comment for this article.

In a July 2020 meeting, Olivetti told the pastor of a neighboring church he and his elder board – referred to as the session – were going to hide the allegations from higher authorities in the denomination. While session notes would typically be shared with the Presbytery each year, notes pertaining to these incidents, Olivetti said, would not be.

"We’re not sending a report up,” Olivetti said during the conversation, an audio recording of which was obtained by IndyStar. “It’s not going to be in our regular session minutes. It’s going to be in a different (record).”

As many as 15 underage victims, court docs say

The children at the church are not the only known victims.

An order entered in a Tippecanoe County juvenile court shows investigators identified as many as 15, although it’s unclear whether all eight church victims are reflected in that total and how many are from outside the congregation. The documents also present an inconsistent timeline of their abuse, saying at various points that the abuse ended in March or April 2020 and in another that the acts continued into January 2021.

IndyStar has repeatedly asked Tippecanoe County officials for clarification. Court officials have declined to answer additional questions regarding discrepancies in the records, citing Indiana Code and the Code of Judicial Conduct, claiming the matter is still pending.

In July of this year, the boy was found by a juvenile judge to be delinquent on what would be multiple felony counts of child molesting and was remanded to a residential facility. (IndyStar is not indicating the relationship between Olivetti and the boy to avoid directly identifying him. The Star does not name juvenile offenders unless they are charged as adults.)

Documents and recordings obtained by IndyStar demonstrate a lack of urgency in notifying the congregation of the abuse, a failure to consistently enforce child safety measures and undue influence exerted by Olivetti.

In one case, the elders knowingly failed to inform a family the boy had confessed to intentionally touching their child below the waist without their consent, according to internal church records. The child's family didn’t learn of the incident until seven months after the boy's admission.

IndyStar has spoken to multiple people close to the situation – including multiple victim families – and reviewed court documents, official church reports and letters written in support of Olivetti and the elders by current congregants.

Joshua Bright, a former deacon who resigned and left the church last December, told IndyStar the Immanuel session’s actions have skewed perceptions of the harm done.

“Probably the biggest impact is spinning out a narrative that portrays (Olivetti) as a person who has been harmed and abused by what’s gone on in the church,” Bright said, “as opposed to (being) the person who has caused it.”

‘I completely trusted’ elders to do the right thing, victim father says

Reformed Presbyterianism is a denomination of evangelical Christianity. Congregations operate under the oversight of the pastor and elders and report to higher courts – in this case, the Great Lakes Gulf Presbytery – and the Synod. Immanuel RPC was organized in 2007 with Olivetti as its leader.

Olivetti was described by those who spoke to IndyStar as articulate, charismatic and respected within his congregation and the Presbytery. At 43, Olivetti has not only planted a church, but grown its congregation at a time when, more broadly, churches across the country saw a decline in attendance.

In 2018, Immanuel was the fifth-largest Reformed Presbyterian congregation in Indiana, with a total membership of 137. (The largest congregation, Southside RPC in Indianapolis, reported 248 members that year.) In 2019, Immanuel reported to the Synod an average morning attendance of 110 and evening attendance of 74.

The father in one victim family told IndyStar Olivetti's eloquence was one of the reasons he was proud to attend Immanuel. (IndyStar is not naming the parents of victims to avoid identifying their children. The Star does not reveal the names of sexual abuse survivors without their consent.)

“The thought of my children growing up under a lesser preacher,” he wrote in late summer 2021, “was unthinkable.” He continued: "That eloquence and charisma has brought a great deal of suffering back on me and others."

Olivetti wasn’t doing this work alone. He was joined in leadership by elders Keith Magill, Ben Larson, David Carr, Zachary Blackwood and Nate Pfeiffer, the latter two of whom were initially tasked with handling the church’s internal investigation.

IndyStar reached out to Olivetti, Magill, Larson, Carr, Blackwood and Pfeiffer. They did not comment for this story.

Ken de Jong, the provisional moderator of the current Immanuel session, told IndyStar in a written statement the church has cooperated with local authorities and "various investigations" and worked to implement new safety measures.

"The congregation’s leaders have acknowledged there is more we could have done to help impacted families," he said. "We have sought to learn from these experiences. We are all broken people in need of a powerful Savior."

An ecclesiastical judicial commission, convened in late 2020, investigated the allegations against Olivetti and the elders and presented their findings to Presbytery in March. The investigators consisted of three non-Immanuel members who relied on hours of recordings and interviews and hundreds of pages of documents to piece together a detailed narrative of the events.

IndyStar was provided with a copy of this report, which the Presbytery has not made public. Its findings include:

Olivetti used “undue, excessive, or improper” influence to shape the church's response.

Conflicts of interest were “not understood, ignored — or worse veiled.”

Church leaders committed a series of failures “to protect and provide the safety” of those in their charge.

Leaders did not respond with urgency “fitting the gravity of the circumstances.”

Elders failed to remove Olivetti from all discussions and decisions despite giving the impression he had been recused.

The commission also called on all six members of the session to resign as repentance.

The father in one victim family told IndyStar he initially had faith in Immanuel’s leaders to handle the situation responsibly.

“I completely trusted them,” he said. “I knew that they would make mistakes. Everyone sins. But I had 100% confidence that all you needed to do was talk it through.”

Abuse allegations surface, but investigation moves slowly

Allegations of abusive behavior were brought to Olivetti in October 2019, according to the judicial commission report, when the boy was seen reaching down the back of a child's pants, and again when he propositioned and touched the chest of another child. In both of those instances, the investigators were told the families involved worked through their issues privately.

In April 2020, another family reported abuse. According to the judicial commission report, they attempted to work through the situation with Olivetti while also reporting to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Months later, in August 2020, the boy told elders he had inappropriate interactions with children in at least two other families, including a child he had intentionally touched below the waist — above their clothing — without their consent.

Multiple sources, including the judicial commission report, indicate DCS was informed of and, in some cases, substantiated the allegations against the boy. However, it's unknown when those reports were made in relation to their discovery — Indiana law requires immediate reporting to law enforcement or Child Services. A DCS spokeswoman declined to comment when reached by IndyStar, citing the state’s confidentiality laws.

Joshua Greiner, a pastor at Faith Church West who that spring was providing biblical counseling to one of the Immanuel victim families, first learned of Olivetti’s connection to the perpetrator in late July 2020, around the time he began to encourage the family to return to their home church for ongoing care.

Following that disclosure by the family he was counseling, Greiner and Olivetti met to discuss how to move forward.

IndyStar has obtained and reviewed Greiner's recording of their nearly 90-minute conversation. It was during that meeting that Olivetti said the Presbytery wouldn’t immediately intervene, that only some session members were fully aware of the situation, and they would be keeping off-book notes regarding the investigation.

“(Presbytery) would get involved if we wanted them to,” Olivetti told Greiner. He continued: “There is the belief that, typically, a local church has the tools it needs to walk through this and should have the wisdom to get extra help if they need it.”

Olivetti offered no indication it was likely Immanuel would seek help at that time. Following that meeting, Greiner wrote a letter to Olivetti and the elders that, in part, demanded the Immanuel session seek outside guidance.

Immanuel leaders arranged a follow-up meeting, in which they told Greiner they had contacted the Presbytery by way of the ad-interim commission — a group appointed to stand in as the authoritative body when Presbytery isn’t in session — and a committee had been appointed to advise the elders as they investigated.

However, Immanuel elders were assigned as the ad-interim commission at that time, according to the judicial commission report. Essentially, they notified themselves and hand-picked the men who would advise them through the investigation. (One non-Immanuel member was on the ad-interim commission but told the ecclesiastical investigators he was unaware of the details of the case and was not involved in selecting committee members.)

In the denomination, there’s a distinct difference between a committee and a commission: committees are purely advisory, whereas commissions have authority to enforce the recommendations they make. So, the committee that was formed was incapable of instituting changes that could potentially influence the church’s response.

Following the meeting with Immanuel leaders, Greiner wrote a second letter, this time demanding more concrete actions: cooperate with law enforcement and Child Services and communicate the details and extent of the abuse to the full session, the congregation and the Presbytery. Greiner also said Olivetti and all other elders involved should resign their posts immediately.

At that time, Greiner had only been informed of one family’s situation and had not yet learned that Immanuel was the ad-interim commission the session members had mentioned. According to Scripture, Greiner said, a church’s pastor, elders and deacons must be "above reproach.”

Olivetti and anyone else involved in covering up abuse, Greiner said, were "completely disqualified” from leading.

“Everybody was covering their ears,” Greiner told IndyStar, “closing their eyes to what was obvious.”

Understanding the timeline of abuse and inaction

Despite learning of several instances of non-consensual touching and at least one DCS investigation by April 2020, Olivetti didn’t notify the congregation until September, by which time the boy had confessed to additional instances of abusive behavior.

In early September, according to the judicial commission report, the Immanuel session presented a letter to Olivetti — written with the help of the advisory committee — outlining several recommendations on how to proceed with a "time of discovery" to identify any additional victims. Among their recommendations: publicly identifying the perpetrator, removing him from official events and placing Olivetti on a two-month leave of absence. They also suggested they send a note to Immanuel congregants encouraging them to “not pull away or shun the Pastor’s family but to draw near and extend love.”

Olivetti countered their recommendations, according to the judicial commission report, saying naming the perpetrator would promote “suggestive conversations” within the congregation. He also said not naming the perpetrator could actually be beneficial in that it could expose other weaknesses to correct. He also expressed concerns that it would be difficult to predict how church members would respond to carrying the "burden of knowledge" only the elders should shoulder.

Instead, according to the report, Olivetti suggested they inform the congregation of the situation, general timeline and location; connect victims with resources and assistance; ask the new ad-interim commission to appoint a "partial and interim moderator" to help avoid conflicts of interest; provide "a path of repentance" for the boy and allow his family to work out a safety plan and restitution for victim families.

According to the report: “The elders chose to take the direction laid out by the Pastor.”

In a Sept. 6, 2020, letter to the congregation, the session informed families of a "series of acts” of sexual abuse between minors. In that letter, the elders said a Presbytery committee was advising their investigation and safety measures were in place but did not elaborate as to what those measures were. They also encouraged families who suspected abuse had occurred to contact an elder, but did not encourage them to also report to civil authorities, as is required by Indiana law.

It's the law: How to report suspected child abuse or neglect in Indiana

By late September, according to the judicial commission report, the boy was back to attending youth group activities – now with a chaperone.

In early October, a second letter updating the congregation on the status of the investigation was drafted and shared in the elders’ Slack channel, according to the report. However, “the Pastor took it upon himself to rewrite” the draft.

That letter, dated Oct. 18, 2020, informs members that no new instances of abuse had been discovered over the last month and that “active measures are being implemented to prevent any more instances, both from the offender in question and from anyone else.” However, the judicial commission report indicates the safety plan in question was only for the perpetrator and did not apply to all children at the church.

In early November, members of the advisory committee reached out to session members — minus Olivetti — to express their concerns about the sufficiency of the boy’s safety plan and the pastor’s influence over the church’s response.

“Your love for your Pastor may be clouding your vision and negatively affecting your judgment in this matter,” they wrote. “It could be rightly said that you are favoring the abuser over the victims.”

Families speak out

During this time, while the congregation was being assured proper measures were being taken, some of the victim families struggled to make sense of the situation.

The April 2020 case that had been reported to DCS was found to be unsubstantiated, according to the judicial commission report, despite both families acknowledging to one another the abuse had occurred.

During his July 2020 conversation with Greiner, the Faith pastor, Olivetti said the case had been unsubstantiated because DCS was “satisfied” with the safety precautions taken. This is not how DCS defines substantiation, which determines whether a preponderance of evidence exists to support the allegations. (A second case was opened in December, after additional information was reported to the agency, and was substantiated, according to the report.)

But even questioning Olivetti’s actions would have been frowned upon within the congregation, the mother in one victim family told IndyStar.

“He was this, like, know-all,” she said, “or this sense of God.”

In November, when one victim family approached leadership with concerns that youth group parents had not been informed of the situation, the session said they didn't believe it was necessary to do so.

“We simply cannot protect everybody from every conceivable physical danger,” they wrote, according to the judicial commission report. “If we are to believe the statistics, it is likely there are unknown abusers present at most church activities. The way to protect against these dangers is simply to be vigilant and teach kids about what is appropriate and inappropriate.”

Also that month, according to the report, a victim family reached out to the elders to ensure a family that had recently left the church had been informed of the situation.

“I have not talked with them yet,” Pfeiffer told Blackwood in a Slack message, according to the report. “I’m still not clear why they’re pushing that so much. I’ll do it at some point.”

The mother in one victim family said her family chose to leave the church after it was clear Olivetti and the elders were protecting themselves instead of the children.

“When we go to church, we are supposed to feel safe,” she said, “and we didn’t feel safe anymore.”

However, not all families involved felt the session acted inappropriately. The father in one family told IndyStar he believes the elders acted in good faith.

"Our family affirms the care and love and shepherding of our elders," he wrote to IndyStar in an email. "We were treated with tenderness, care, compassion, love and respect."

Furthermore, he believes the judicial commission report was not representative of his family's experience and that their story is "being used to support a narrative that (they) do not agree with."

"We grieve the events that occurred among minors in our church yet this sadness has been compounded by the accusations on the elders," he wrote. He continued: "The people bringing these allegations have hijacked our story and are using it in ways that we don’t approve of and have not given consent to."

‘A church is supposed to be a sanctuary’

Throughout the process, congregants at Immanuel have been encouraged to pray for their elders but have been discouraged from gossiping about the situation, which the Bible teaches is a sin.

Trauma therapist Diane Langberg told IndyStar this is a tactic commonly deployed when trying to discourage victims from coming forward.

“Christians say they worship the God of truth. Truth is not gossip,” Langberg said. “Truth is like Him, and He shines the light on all kinds of things that are ugly.”

Langberg has nearly 50 years of experience working within Christian communities and is a former board member at GRACE (Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment), a nonprofit that advocates for victims and works with religious institutions to prevent and respond to abuse.

Langberg said she has seen how abuse and trauma can alter the spiritual experiences of victims and those close to them. She did not speak specifically regarding the allegations at Immanuel but noted that relationships between congregations and their pastors can become toxic, and that can encourage a culture of silence.

When abuse happens, Langberg said, the parents of victims respond by providing them with the emotional and spiritual guidance they need to navigate the fallout and expect the church to do the same. That’s not always the case.

“What they’re shepherding is their institution,” she said, “not the sheep.”

For the Immanuel victim families who spoke to IndyStar, the experience has left them skeptical. A mother said her family has stopped attending church altogether. Others are struggling to allow themselves to connect with their new spiritual leaders, for fear something similar may occur.

For adults who remain at a church following revelations of abuse, some may feel they have to pick a side, Langberg said. If that’s the case, in her opinion, that church is failing its members.

“A church is supposed to be a sanctuary — which means a refuge, a safe place,” she said. “So, if it’s being handled that way, it’s no sanctuary.”

‘I can’t give kids their innocence back’

Bright, the former deacon, said his board was tasked with developing and implementing the safety plan sometime in October 2020, but no movement had been made by the time of the board's late November meeting. By that point, he had been confronted by a victim family who shared their experiences with him, causing him to realize the acts had been “predatory.”

“It wasn’t just, you know, kids entering puberty and starting to explore sexuality,” Bright said. “It was much darker than that.”

By December, when it became clear the elders and the deacon board weren’t moving on a safety plan, Bright and several other church members emailed a letter to the congregation informing them of the timeline of the abuse, the locations where it took place, the nature of the acts and the lack of a comprehensive safety plan. It was sent to congregants on Dec. 19, the day after Bright submitted his resignation.

The letter was also sent to one of the victim families that left the church for unrelated reasons, prompting them to discover the abuse of their daughter, according to the judicial commission report, which session had been aware of for several months but had not communicated to them.

Bright said leaving his home church of 10 years wasn’t a decision he took lightly, but neither was the safety of his children and the congregation’s children.

“I can rebuild relationships, and I can make new relationships,” Bright said. “I can’t give kids their innocence back.”

The Presbytery’s judicial commission wasn’t appointed until the following week — roughly eight months after one family went to Olivetti with allegations and both families contacted DCS.

Along with its report, the judicial commission outlined potential charges against Olivetti, finding that he “(exercised) ordained church leadership contrary to God’s moral law.” If convicted of those charges — in a church setting, not a civil setting — he could have been removed from office. Those charges were not approved by Presbytery and were not pursued.

Delays, inaction and failures: A timeline of abuse at Indiana church

What happens next

None of the Immanuel leaders involved in the situation have spoken to IndyStar.

IndyStar has reviewed multiple complaints sent to the Presbytery in response to the first judicial commission report. Because of such complaints alleging partiality, a second judicial commission has been convened – this time at the Synod, or national, level.

Documents obtained by IndyStar indicate ecclesiastical charges were filed against Olivetti, Magill, Larson, Carr, Blackwood and Pfeiffer in mid-November, with trials to begin as soon as January 2022.

Bruce Parnell, a pastor in Oklahoma who serves as Synod moderator, told IndyStar in an email Friday that the Synod was "taking seriously the grievous nature of the allegations," but that he could not comment further because the matter was still pending.

It's unknown whether Olivetti will remain at the pulpit as he awaits his ecclesiastical trial or whether he's also being investigated by civil authorities. He has not been charged with any criminal acts associated with this situation.

Olivetti announced on his Facebook page on Jan. 14, 2021, he would be taking a “sabbatical.” In the comments, when asked for more details, he said: “Big goals are extra time to invest in the family and rest and recuperate after a very long 2020.”

He returned to the pulpit June 27.

Report child abuse to Indiana authorities

Indiana law requires any adult who suspects a child is being abused or neglected to report those suspicions to law enforcement or the Indiana Department of Child Services. Reports can be made anonymously 24/7 via the DCS hotline: 1-800-800-5556.

You can reach IndyStar reporter Holly Hays at holly.hays@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @hollyvhays.

