No School Monday: D202 Uses Second Emergency Day Due To COVID-19

PLAINFIELD, IL — For the second consecutive school day, students in Plainfield School District 202 will not be attending classes in person or online Monday. A continued high rate of COVID-19 cases among bus drivers is the reason district officials announced Sunday afternoon they would be using a second emergency day to cancel school.

The emergency day will be the district's second — of a total of five budgeted into the semester — used within a week of the start of the spring semester. Families and staff will find out on Monday if classes will resume in-person or remotely on Tuesday.

"Once again, we have made this difficult decision because of the spiking number of bus drivers with Covid-19," Tom Hernandez, director of community relations, said in a message to the community. "This increase leaves no drivers for about 2,000 students around the district. This fact, combined with the logistics of our large school district and Triple Tier bussing system make it impossible to have in-person school tomorrow."

If possible, all 12-month staff and principals should report to their buildings, according to Hernandez.

Monday's day of non-attendance for both students and staff will be made up in person on May 31. Students will also be required to attend school on May 27, originally summer vacation, as a result of the first emergency day used on Friday.

RELATED: District 202 Asks Parents For Patience Amid COVID-19 Regulations

This article originally appeared on the Plainfield Patch