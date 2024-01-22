No school on Monday after striking Newton teachers, committee unable to reach deal

School is canceled Monday for Newton Public Schools as the teachers’ union continues its strike after another day of failed contract negotiations with the school committee.

The Newton Teachers Association (NTA) voted overwhelmingly Thursday to strike the following day, canceling school Friday and prompting an order from Massachusetts Superior Court to end the strike by 3 p.m., Sunday, before fines begin. Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

The NTA and school committee negotiated throughout the weekend but a “significant distance” remained between both parties, according to School Committee Chair Chris Brezski, making it clear Sunday afternoon school the next day was unlikely.

The union and the school committee have been negotiating educator contracts for more than a year, including cost-of-living increases, better parental leave and benefits and more social workers in schools.

“The school committee has continued to improve its overall package to the NTA and has moved toward the NTA position on several important issues,” Brezski said in a news conference Sunday. “Unfortunately, the NTA continues to increase and change its demands.”

NTA leaders denied changing their demands, insisting their requests have been consistent and for the benefit not only of themselves but also students and families.

“We want nothing more than to be back in the classroom with our students,” said Ryan Normandin, a math and physics teacher at Newton South High School and a negotiating member of NTA. “Mayor Fuller and her school committee are forcing us to be out here in 19-degree weather every single day and causing all this disruption to the schools, because we have to fight for our students. We have to stand up for our students.”

Brezski told Boston 25 News Sunday the district simply does not have the funds to cover the compensation the union has requested.

“It’s not a number that we would in any universe be able to meet right now,” Brezski said. “And it would require devastating cuts to programs and services for our kids.”

Newton residents last year shut down a proposal for a raise in property taxes that would have benefited the schools.

The union insists the city, led by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, must invest in its schools.

“Mayor Fuller claims to not have the money. She has the money. We all know she has the money,” Normandin said, moments after picketing teachers shouted for Fuller to “settle this deal,” as she exited the news conference.

Fuller joined Brezski Sunday in calling for the teachers’ return to school.

“Teacher strikes are illegal for a reason. Schooling is essential. Let the adults do the negotiating while the kids are in school,” Fuller said. “We have terrific teachers in Newton, and we want them to agree to competitive salaries and a contract that is sustainable, so they won’t face layoffs after they sign.”

School buildings will be closed Monday, and all school-related events and activities will be postponed until the strike is over, Superintendent Anna Nolin said in a letter to families Sunday night.

“I believe firmly the adults can negotiate to resolve these issues and have a competitive contract that honors our teachers and is sustainable for our community …. while our children are in school learning,” Nolin said in a statement. “Tonight, the union can decide to continue negotiations with adults bargaining and our kids learning in classrooms. I ask the union to join us and put the kids first.”

Nolin will communicate with families each night by 7:30 whether school is on for the following day.

“I understand how difficult this uncertainty is for our families and our students. We continue to hope for a quick resolution so that our students can return to our classrooms,” Nolin wrote.

On Friday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge filed a preliminary injunction against the Newton teachers, ordering an immediate cease and desist of the ongoing strike and an immediate return to the classroom.

The Newton Teachers Association had until 3:00 p.m. Sunday to cancel the strike or they would be breaking the law, according to a ruling by Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

The educators are calling for a cost-of-living pay increase to more adequately compare to peers in comparable districts. Other concerns brought by the union include large class sizes in the high school and more staff in the elementary schools.

The teachers’ current contracts have step increases each year (annual bumps and raises with each year of experience). The union claims the mayor’s offer lumps those annual bumps in, which they say makes the offer less valuable than it appears.

Families that need to pick up meals or medical supplies at the schools should contact their school principal or the Director of Health Services, Nolin says.

Students in need of Grab and Go meals can pick up three days of breakfast and lunch at the dates and locations below:

Dates (strike may not continue, but planning is in place)

Friday January 19, 2024 (3 day breakfast and lunch)

Monday, January 22, 2024 (3 day breakfast and lunch)

Thursday January 25, 2024 (4 day breakfast and lunch)

Location and time

Newton North (457 Walnut Dr.) - Tiger Drive 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Newton South (140 Brandeis Rd.) - Wheeler entrance 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

METCO Headquarters (for Boston Families) - 11 Roxbury Street, Boston, MA 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW