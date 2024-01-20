No school on Saturday, but still closures: What Delaware places are closed because of snow

As some communities across Delaware grapple with over 5 inches of snow Friday night, organizations are planning in advance for hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning. Here is a list of closings and delays as of 9 p.m. on Friday:

Delaware Historical Society Research Library - Closed Saturday.

Delaware History Museum and Mitchell Center for African American Heritage - Closed Saturday.

Music School of Delaware - Milford branch closed Saturday. Wilmington branch will open at 8:30 a.m.

Rose Hill Community Center - Closed Saturday.

Saint Anthony's Senior Center - Closed Saturday and Sunday.

YMCA - All New Castle and Kent County locations will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. All paid programs including swim lessons, sports and small group training are canceled. Group exercise and Kids Zone will begin at 10 a.m.

