No school for Wichita students Tuesday as frigid wind chills expected

Students in Wichita will have another day off after USD 259 announced Monday afternoon that classes are canceled on Tuesday.

The school district cited “projected dangerous wind chills” as a reason for the cancellation, USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said in an email.

Other Wichita-area school districts that also canceled classes on Tuesday include Derby, Haysville, Goddard, Maize and Valley Center.

A wind chill warning is in effect in Wichita and other portions of the state until noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.

During this warning, wind chills in south, south central and southeast Kansas could drop to as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the NWS said.

There’s also a 40% chance of snow overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 20 degrees with wind chill values as low as negative 19. The temperature is expected drop to 13 degrees at night with a wind chill value of 1 below zero, a detailed forecast shows.

All non-attendance centers will remain open and non-attendance employees will work their regular schedule. This includes the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, Student Success Center, Information Services and Technology, Dunbar Learning Center and the Instructional Support Center the district said.

“All afternoon and evening athletic practices and competitions will continue as scheduled,” Arensman said.

Students are expected to return to school Wednesday. Any additional weather updates will be posted on the school district’s website.