No need for second wave of mobilisation, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his final phone-in Q&A, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, that the Kremlin does not plan to announce a second wave of mobilisation. There is apparently no need for one because a sufficient number of volunteers will have been recruited by the end of the year.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax; Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Putin said that 300,000 people were conscripted into the Russian army during partial mobilisation.

According to the Russian president, the authorities then switched to recruiting soldiers on a contract basis. As of yesterday, 486,000 people have joined the army.

Putin is convinced that there is no let-up in the flow of men ready to go to war on a contract basis, claiming that 1,500 volunteers turn up at military enlistment offices across Russia every day.

He also said that currently, there are 244,000 mobilised people directly at war in Ukraine. They have also formed regiments for equipment maintenance, as there are many skilled professionals among them.

At the same time, Putin stated that 41,000 mobilised soldiers have already been discharged from the army due to poor health or upon reaching the age limit.

Background: A declassified US intelligence report estimates that the war in Ukraine has cost Russia 315,000 dead and wounded servicemen, or almost 90% of the personnel it had at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

