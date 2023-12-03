It's no secret Imperial County uses the lion's share of Colorado River water

I read with interest the story in Desert Sun’s Nov. 9 edition about water use in Imperial County, “The 20 farming families who use more water from the Colorado River than some states.” It’s no secret that Imperial County uses the lion’s share of water that flows into California from the Colorado River. Agriculture has been and continues to be the engine that drives Imperial County’s economy.

According to the 2019 Field report prepared by the Imperial County Ag Commissars report, in 2019 the overall economic effect of Imperial County Agriculture was $4.4 billion, which consisted of $2.9 billion in combined, direct production, plus $1.5 billion in multiplier effects. Agriculture and ag-related jobs were 20,412 or about 17% of total employment.

Imperial County produces 80% or more of the nation’s winter produce and while they are a big producer of forage crops, the bale of hay is not the final product. The final product is protein, dairy products, leather goods and even medicine, including medicine used for diabetes, blood thinners, osteoarthritis, etc.

Because of efficiencies gained by agriculture, which often exceeds the non-farm sector, food cost as a percentage of disposable income on average is less than 11%, the lowest in the world. Food grows where water flows and I am thankful for the farmers in Imperial and Coachella Valley.

Bill Collins, Indio

