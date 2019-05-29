‘No self respecting climber would call that climbing’ - Telegraph readers on Everest ‘carnage'

Telegraph readers have had their say on reports of long queues of climbers waiting to reach Mount Everest's summit - @Nimsdai Project Possible

For scores of intrepid mountaineers, reaching the summit of Mount Everest remains the ultimate climbing achievement.

However, news this week of ‘carnage’ on the world’s tallest mountain has concerned climbers and non-climbers alike. Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly, who has climbed the mountain several times, vowed never to return after a “horrific” season during which he had to climb over a dead body on his way to the mountain’s summit.

Photographs of queues of climbers waiting in the notorious ‘Death Zone’ to reach the summit, as well as images of bags of rubbish left behind by those attempting the climb, have also sparked worried reactions from mountaineers.

Overcrowding, inexperienced climbers and the commercialisation of the mountain have all been blamed for the recent 'chaos’ on the world’s most famous peak. In response, Telegraph readers took to the comments section to share their views on the latest reports from the summit and discuss why so many intrepid mountaineers attempt the dangerous ascent in the first place.

Climbers have their say on the ‘chaotic’ conditions

'I would love to climb Everest - why - because it is there'

@Simon Clement

"I have climbed a few mountains but it is never for anyone else's gaze other than my own. The sense of achievement is internal and cannot be matched in my experience (of much lower mountains). I would love to climb Everest - why - because it is there. It is not to post anything on social media. However I have no interest in fighting people to get to the top.

"I understand people who don't want to do it and leaving a trash trail is always a mountain no-no."

'No self-respecting climber would call that climbing'

@Edward Seaton

"No self-respecting climber would call that climbing."

'It must be like the Magaluf of mountaineering'

@Joey Deacon

"Why would anybody bother these days? It must be like the Magaluf of mountaineering.

"Me and a friend did a weekend in the Cairngorms and did not see another soul.

"I bet you can get 4G or 5G coverage at Everest now. What a joke."

'The Everest 'chaos' is much more complex than it seems'

@Chris Taylor

"The Everest ‘chaos’ is much more complex than it seems. Nepal needs the money and experienced climbers generally don't have or need the money for a climb like this. The real profits come precisely from the inexperienced but wealthy adventurers.

"Despite being deadly in height, Everest is actually technically pretty straight forward, especially with the levels of support now available. The deterrent barrier to those wealthy amateurs is therefore pretty low, so they turn up and the altitude (and related complicating factors) kills them.

"A reasonable step would be to suggest that everyone needs to have climbed to 7000m previously to get a permit. However, this would be extremely difficult to police in what is effectively a third world country with a barely functioning bureaucracy."

Should steps be taken to tackle overcrowding on Everest?

'It's as crowded as the beach in summer'

Rob Clapp

"Who would want to go there now, when it's as crowded as the beach in the summer, and rank amateurs can buy their way to the top (although there's no assurance they'll get back down alive). Find something better to do."

'People have simply paid to be more or less carried there'

Nogood Boyo

"These photos make me want to weep. It is the same at other previously consecrated locations in the world, they are now just full of people who have simply paid to be more-or-less carried there. A friend recently returned from Machu Picchu, and his only words for the place were "don't bother"."

'There has to be a limit on how many people can attempt the summit'

Guy Conway

"It's either time to call time on climbing Everest or to drastically limit the number of people given licences to try. I know the window for climbing is small, and there may only be a few days in the window that are perfect, but there has to be a limit on how many people can attempt the summit at one time."

'Everest has become an Instagram location'

Julie Wasson-Thompson

"The summiting of this iconic, natural wonder has been devalued and its environs littered with the detritus of the humans who flock there.