No Senate run for Arizona Gov. Ducey, blow to GOP recruiting

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state's high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall.

Ducey's decision was confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talk.

Ducey also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by The Arizona Republic.

“Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”

Ducey's decision marks another significant recruiting failure for McConnell, R-Ky., and his allies, who also could not persuade Republican governors to enter Senate contests in New Hampshire and Maryland.