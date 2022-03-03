No Senate run for Arizona Gov. Ducey, blow to GOP recruiting

STEVE PEOPLES
·1 min read
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state's high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall.

Ducey's decision was confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talk.

Ducey also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by The Arizona Republic.

“Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”

Ducey's decision marks another significant recruiting failure for McConnell, R-Ky., and his allies, who also could not persuade Republican governors to enter Senate contests in New Hampshire and Maryland.

