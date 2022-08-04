No sense in thinking Putin will soon die, says former Ukrainian president Kuchma

Leonid Kuchma

“First of all, there’s no need to rely on ‘Putin will die soon', or ‘sanctions are soon going to economically kill Russia,’” Kuchma said.

“(Neither is there sense in hoping) that the Russian public will soon see the light and come out to anti-war protests. Nothing like that will happen. Ukraine has to fight and solve these questions on the battlefield.”

Read also: Putin is ‘ready for talks’ with Ukraine, former German chancellor says

Kuchma said that “Putin is feverishly building an army from the prisons, and gaining weapons from Eastern autocrats,” which is evidence that the Russian dictator “still wants to win some sort of victory.”

He added that the different sides in this conflict have such radically different goals that there is no overlap, for example, with “the Kremlin’s fantasies” and Ukrainian aims.

Read also: Putin is preparing for a new war

“It is unacceptable for Ukraine to surrender its own land, and importantly – its people, to occupation,” he said.

Read also: Azov addresses Putin: “Every Ukrainian will avenge Olenivka”

“For the Russian powers, it’s unacceptable to look unlucky and a ‘loser’ in the eyes of its own populace and the West, and that’s exactly what the Kremlin thinks would be the result of leaving the occupied territories.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine