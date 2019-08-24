No, seriously, one $69 device will have you cooking perfect steak like a pro chef every single time

Click here to read the full article.

If you want to make sure your steak or any other meat is cooked perfectly each and every time, there’s no better way to do it than with a meat thermometer. Of course, taking your steak off the heat a bunch of times or opening your grill to check the internal temperature can affect your cook. Don’t worry though, because there’s a better way. The MEATER True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer is a little device that you stick in your meat and leave it in while you cook. It connects to an app on your iPhone or Android and constantly monitors internal temperature until it reaches the exact temp you want, then it alerts you. Presto, you’ve got the exact doneness you want each and every time — and there’s even a new version with four MEATERs that’s $40 off right now!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

► 100% Wire-Free: No wires. No fuss. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets.

► 2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously.

► Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time.

► Advanced Estimator Algorithm: Can estimate how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

► Connectivity Suite: Monitor your cook from a phone or tablet over Bluetooth. Extend your wireless range using MEATER Link WiFi and the MEATER Cloud to use Alexa and monitor your cook from a computer.

