No settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit

Feb. 9—A settlement was not reached Wednesday during a court-ordered conference in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a McAlester man who law enforcement officers fatally shot in 2019.

The suit was filed in federal court by the family of Mark Anson Schoggins, 35, who Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Troopers fatally shot July 17, 2019, during a pursuit that ended at the intersection of South Third Street and South Avenue in McAlester.

Officers accused Schoggins of stealing two bottles of vodka from a local liquor store. A McAlester police officer made an initial stop before Schoggins fled.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said the shooting was justified following a nearly three-month investigation, claiming Schoggins had more than 10 opportunities to prevent "this tragedy from occurring."

The suit names the state of Oklahoma/Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the city of McAlester, and OHP Troopers Garret Gray and James McKee in their individual capacity, claiming the parties violated the constitutional rights of Schoggins which resulted in his death.

The Schoggins family seeks more than $75,000, court costs, and attorney fees for the pain, suffering, and mental anguish and states the family has been damaged in pecuniary loss "and more importantly grief and loss of companionship of the children and parents."

Court records show U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberley E. West presided over the Wednesday settlement conference with attorneys and representatives from all sides present.

McAlester-based attorney Warren Gotcher represented the Schoggins family with the city of McAlester represented by city attorney John T. Hammons and city manager David Andren. Representatives and counsel from the city's insurance company were also present. OHP, Gray, and McKee were represented by OHP's general counsel and attorneys from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office along with an attorney from the Oklahoma Troopers Association.

Story continues

The suit claims the excessive force employed by the defendants named violated the constitutional rights of Mark Anson Schoggins under the Fourth Amendment.

"That the attempted improper arrest by defendant city of McAlester caused the chain of events resulting in the death of Mark Anson Schoggins," the suit states. "That the City of McAlester and the State of Oklahoma failed to properly train their officers in the use of force and arrest procedures. That the failure to train and the resulting actions violated the Constitutional rights of the deceased causing an illegal seizure and excessive force resulting in the loss of his life."

The city of McAlester, OHP, and the troopers have filed motions seeking summary judgement in the case.

Attorneys for the city argue the attempted traffic stop on Schoggins before the pursuit began was justified by state law and that the death of Schoggins was not the proximate cause of his death.

"As a matter of law, there is no genuine issue that Anson's actions and the resulting OHP use of deadly force collectively constitute a supervening force that were the "but for" cause of Anson's death, which was entirely separate from Officer Sutterfield's traffic stop, and which were not reasonably foreseeable consequences of that stop, thereby rendering the attempted traffic stop merely a condition by which the injury was possible, and not a concurrent cause of Anson's death," attorneys for the city wrote in their motion for summary judgment.

Gray and McKee claimed qualified immunity in their motion for summary judgement.

"Schoggins intended to use deadly force with his vehicle which threatened Trooper Gray with serious physical harm," the motion states. "Any reasonable law enforcement officer in McKee's and Gray's position would have believed the same, Gray's life was endangered, and if allowed to escape, Schoggins would have continued to endanger the life of other members of the public."

A judge did not make a ruling on the motions for summary judgement as of Thursday.

A trial date in the lawsuit will be set during a pretrial conference scheduled in May.