No sheriff’s deputies hurt, suspect sustains minor injuries after shots fired in Bonney Lake

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a weapon-related call in Bonney Lake on early Saturday morning were involved in a shooting, the department said.

Deputies responded at roughly 4:50 a.m. to an incident regarding intimidation with a weapon at 117th Street East and 203rd Avenue East, and were contacting a suspect, when shots were fired, the department said in a statement.

No deputies were injured and the suspect, who surrendered shortly after, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the department.

Authorities did not immediately provide any details about who shot a weapon or how many shots were fired. The county’s Force Investigation Team will be investigating and is expected to give future updates on the incident.