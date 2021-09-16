'No shift left with us', vows would-be German kingmaker Lindner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Ratz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alexander Ratz

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany will not lurch to the left with a ruling coalition that includes the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), party chief Christian Lindner said on Thursday ahead of a Sept. 26 national election after which he aims to play kingmaker in coalition negotiations.

Opinion polls indicate that no two parties will command a comfortable majority after the vote, offering the FDP the chance to wield outsized influence in the era following Angela Merkel's exit after 16 years in power.

Polling 11-13% now, the FDP would like to rule with Merkel's conservatives, and probably the Greens, but a late surge by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) has raised the prospect https://reut.rs/3DIzZNV of a so-called red-green-yellow or "traffic light" coalition.

Dubbed the party of doctors and dentists, the business-friendly FDP is wary of alienating its voter base before the election and Lindner ruled out any tax rises, sounding cool on 'traffic light' coalition option that would combine FDP, the conservatives, and the SPD.

"With the FDP, there will be no shift to the left in German politics," Lindner said in Berlin, holding out the possibility of exploring a coalition government with the conservatives and Greens even if the SPD wins most votes.

"We will only enter a government of the middle," he said, echoing the mantra of Armin Laschet, CDU/CSU conservative bloc's candidate to succeed Merkel as chancellor.

In power since 2005, Merkel plans to stand down after the election.

The FDP, the party of such giants of German politics as late foreign minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher, has been in national government before, mostly in coalitions with the CDU/CSU or the SPD.

After Germany's last election in 2017, the FDP entered talks with the conservatives and Greens on forming a so-called "Jamaica" coalition, named after their respective party colours which match the Caribbean nation's flag. But Lindner walked out, infuriating the others and forcing a repeat of the conservatives' awkward "grand coalition" with the SPD.

This time around, he is playing it cool.

"We will join the talks we are invited to," he told Reuters earlier this week.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

    A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. Derek Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's 2020 death. This indictment alleges Chauvin deprived the teenager, who is Black, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held the teen by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

  • Putin says "tens of people" in inner circle infected with COVID-19

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of his staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.Why it matters: The Kremlin announced earlier this week that Putin, who is fully vaccinated, would go into isolation for an undisclosed amount of time because of infections within his inner circle. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “Cases of coronavirus have been identified in my

  • 'An army of low-paid workers': wealthy Germany's not so equal

    Pharmaceutical dynasty heir Antonis Schwarz is a millionaire. And he wants Germany's next government to tax him more.

  • Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

    The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Ten years ago under President Barack Obama, the U.S. began discussing the need to focus more attention on the Indo-Pacific region while pivoting away from conflicts in the Middle East.

  • Russia's Central Asian allies say won't host Afghan refugees

    Members of a Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan have no plans to host Afghan refugees amid the political and security crisis in the country, bloc member Kazakhstan said on Thursday. The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) includes three Central Asian nations - Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan - as well as several more remote former Soviet republics. At a heads-of-state meeting of the bloc in Tajikistan on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "supported the joint CSTO position that the placement of Afghan refugees or foreign military bases on our countries' territories is unacceptable", his office said in a statement.

  • Europe's rights watchdog tells Poland to change definition of rape

    Poland must change its legal definition of rape to better protect women, Europe's top rights watchdog said on Thursday in the latest challenge to the country's ruling nationalists over human rights and democratic values. Despite mass protests, the government led by the socially conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has tightened already restrictive anti-abortion laws in the European Union member state, introducing a de-facto ban on terminating pregnancies. The Council of Europe said Warsaw should increase efforts to combat sexual violence, including by changing the definition of rape to "move away from a force-based definition to one covering all non-consensual sexual acts."

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall as Data Adds to Taper Debate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks and bonds slipped as investors weighed the impact of an unexpected August increase in retail sales and an uptick in weekly jobless claims on the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper stimulus. Stocks rose in Europe, while the dollar ticked higher.The S&P 500 dropped even after the 0.7% gain in retail sales suggested resilient demand for goods. Materials and energy shares led the declines. Casino stocks with operations in Macau extended drops amid the government’s tightening

  • Retired general says Milley’s calls with China are normal and being 'sensationalized'

    On The Story With Martha MacCallum Wednesday, retired General Jack Keane joined the show, and became one of the few on the network coming to the defense of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Milley is accused in the upcoming book, Peril, of secretly calling his Chinese counterpart over the Chinese government’s supposed concerns that former President Trump would start a war in an effort to remain in office. “General Milley’s making a phone call to provide reassurances, which is his job,” Keane said. “I mean, he's executing his responsibility and he’s doing it in concert with his own advisers and then sharing that with the interagency.” While the alleged secrecy of the calls have enraged some Republicans, accusing him of treason and of undermining Trump, it was reported on Wednesday from Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin that the calls were in fact coordinated with high level Pentagon officials. Even Trump’s hand-picked Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly took the lead on the first call. Keane believes that once all the facts come out, they’ll be much less salacious than the spin happening at the moment. “I don’t see anything that is undermining the civilian control of the military,” Keane said. “If you took the facts, that are, I think, being sensationalized in this report, that would be an issue, as you (McCallum) just regurgitated here. But that is not what the Pentagon is reporting. It seems to be pretty much in sync with what we're used to seeing.”

  • Donald Trump Predicts America Will End Within 3 Years

    The former president also hinted to Newsmax host Sean Spicer that he may run for the presidency in 2024.

  • Donald Trump Relying on Family Like Melania & Ivanka to Draw In Women Voters May Have Cost Him the Election

    We’ve all heard the statistic: in 2016, 53% of all white female voters voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton (according to exit polls, anyway — this study says it’s more like 47%). It seems clear that conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was not one of them, both from her years of Trump criticism […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner says she 'can't believe' voters kept Newsom in office after receiving only about 1% of the vote in the California recall election

    "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," she said, adding: "It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."

  • Spike in GOP Small-Dollar Donations Draws Federal Scrutiny

    Tom Williams/GettyThe campaign for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says it received $3.5 million this year in small-dollar contributions—so small, in fact, that the campaign doesn’t even need to reveal its donors.The Federal Election Commission, however, is skeptical.Last week, the FEC asked the Greene campaign to check its books and make sure those numbers were right—did it really raise nearly 80 percent of its money this year from small-dollar donors? If the past is any precedent, all the c

  • How Morocco's king dealt a blow to political Islam

    Shocking election results reveal how King Mohammed VI has survived the Arab Spring and its aftermath.

  • Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

    The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis

  • Republicans overplayed their hand in California – and Democrats are laughing

    Larry Elder just discovered that his brand appeals to a tiny fraction of voters. Republican governors in Texas and Florida may learn similar lessons Supporters of conservative radio host Larry Elder watch results for the California recall election come in on Tuesday night. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP On Tuesday, Gavin Newsom, California’s embattled governor, convincingly beat back a Republican-driven recall effort. Once projected to be a nail-biter, the contest degenerated into a nearly 30-poin

  • Opinion | The Roberts Court is Dying. Here’s What Comes Next.

    With the chief justice increasingly sidelined, the Supreme Court's new majority has an aggressive strategy to cement a conservative agenda.

  • Trump thinks the Sept. 18 rally in support of Capitol riot suspects is a setup designed to make him look bad, report says

    Trump has been curiously silent about a rally on Saturday in support of those facing legal penalties in connection to the Capitol riot.

  • Arizona Republican says false claims of voter fraud have led to violent threats and a 'front row seat to many disturbing sides of humanity'

    In 2020, Stephen Richer defeated an incumbent Democrat to become Maricopa County Recorder. Since then, his job has been anything but boring.

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • When Never Trumpers become Never Republicans

    When Never Trumpers become Never Republicans